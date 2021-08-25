Siraj on England fans: When asked about the score, Mohammad Siraj gave an epic answer to the English fans

The first day of the Handigley Test against England was a memorable one for the Indian team. England’s fast bowlers showed excellent play and outscored India by just 78 runs in the first innings. The England openers gave their team a good start. By the end of the first day’s play, England were 120 not out.In this series, Mohammad Siraj is a brilliant bowler for the Indian team. The fast bowler was instrumental in helping India win the second match of the series at Lord’s. At Headingley, some fans tried to tease the Indian fast bowler at the end of the day’s play. However, instead of taking it badly or expressing anger at it, Siraj replied in style.Look at the scorecard

India’s tour of England was very exciting. The second Test was very hot. Virat Kohli, James Anderson, Mohammad Siraj, Joe Root were all involved. India did an amazing job in this match and India won the match by 151 runs.

India would have expected the same form in the third match of the series at Headingley. But England responded. The entire team returned to the pavilion in 40.4 overs. Rohit Sharma scored 19 off 105 balls for India.

England’s openers batted cautiously and scored 120 not out by the end of the day’s play. The Indian bowlers did not bother England much. The spectators also tried to harass the star bowler of the Indian team.

Siraj, however, was not bothered by the behavior of the audience. When England fans asked Siraj for a score, he gestured and said 1-0. That is, he said that the score of the series is 1-0 in favor of India.

