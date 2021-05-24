SiriusXM is starting a TikTok music channel to appeal to the teens



SiriusXM desires to attain the youth, and starting at present, it’s going to achieve this via the cultural cachet of TikTok. Sirius, which owns Pandora and the podcasting firm Stitcher, introduced a new partnership with the social video app at present that’ll convey TikTok-popularized music to the satellite tv for pc radio supplier. TikTok Radio, a new music channel, will broadcast trending sounds via the SiriusXM app, browser, and linked gadgets. Sirius says tuning in ought to sound like swiping via TikTok’s “For You” web page.

It’s additionally utilizing the partnership to launch a new Pandora collection, known as TikTok Tastemakers, that’ll contain common TikTok creators, like Bella Poarch, internet hosting and curating playlists with their favourite songs alongside commentary. They’ll additionally promote the reveals on TikTok.

The partnership actually appears to mutually profit each corporations. TikTok will get much more model promotion, whereas Sirius now has one thing to market to teens. Proper now, the firm’s most outstanding deal is with Howard Stern, somebody many teens possible haven’t tuned in to hear. Providing a TikTok station may make promoting them a satellite tv for pc radio subscription barely simpler — or if nothing else, it’ll make driving round of their mother and father’ automotive extra satisfying.