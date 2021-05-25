Sisodia Gives Glimpse Into High-level Meeting, Says

Sisodia Gives Glimpse Into High-level Assembly, Says





CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2021: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday gave a glimpse into the high-level assembly known as by the Centre to debate the conduct of the CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Board exams, and entrance examinations for JEE Important and NEET 2021. The assembly–chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh– started at 11:30 AM and concluded at round 2 PM as we speak. Additionally Learn – CBSE Class 12 Board Examination 2021: Ultimate Dates, Mode of Examination to be Introduced on June 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia stated that he demanded vaccination for the scholars finding out in Class 12 earlier than they sit for his or her exams. “Conducting Class 12 board exams earlier than vaccinating college students will show to be a giant mistake and failure, ” the Delhi Deputy CM tweeted in Hindi.

Sisodia stated that the Centre ought to concentrate on vaccinating Class 12 college students and lecturers throughout the nation. “The central authorities’s precedence ought to be vaccination. The central authorities ought to both discuss to Pfizer and organize vaccines for 1.4 crore college students and virtually the identical variety of lecturers throughout the nation,” he added.

“If the young-aged vaccine could be given to 17.5-year-olds following the recommendation of well being specialists, then Covishield and Covaxin, obtainable within the nation, ought to first be utilized to all kids of twelfth and all lecturers,” he added.

केंद्र सरकार के साथ मीटिंग में आज माँग रखी कि परीक्षा से पहले 12वीं के सभी बच्चों के लिए वैक्सीन की व्यवस्था करें। बच्चों की सुरक्षा से खिलवाड़ कर परीक्षा का आयोजन करवाने की ज़िद बहुत बड़ी गलती और नासमझी साबित होगी। #पहले_वैक्सीन_सुरक्षा____फिर_परीक्षा — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 23, 2021

A high-level digital assembly was convened as we speak with all of the States/UT Training Ministers, Training Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders to debate the proposals for the conduct of exams for Class 12 and entrance examinations for skilled programs (NEET, JEE Important). The assembly has concuded, and college students can count on a giant announcement on the conduct of CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 quickly.