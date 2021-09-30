Sister Kim Jong Un: Kim Yoo Jong gets promotion, becomes North Korea’s number two dictator

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yoo Jong has been rewarded for threatening South Korea and the United States. The state news agency KCN has said that Kim Jong Un’s influential sister has been appointed to the country’s top government body. Until now, Kim Yoo Jong has been an adviser to her brother and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

Became head of the State Affairs Commission

Kim Yoo Jong has now been named head of North Korea’s State Affairs Commission. The country’s rubber stamp parliament, the Supreme People’s Assembly, has also approved his appointment. At least nine members of the commission were sacked a few days ago. It also includes Cho Son Hui, vice chairman of the State Affairs Commission and a diplomat.

Government media reported

During Donald Trump’s tenure, Cho Son Hui played a major role in negotiations with the United States. She is one of the rare female officers to reach the top position in North Korea. North Korea’s state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun also published photos of eight new visits on Thursday. It featured Kim Yoo Jong. She is the only woman in this commission.

Kim Yoo Jong, dictator Kim Jong Un’s sister lashes out at US, refuses to discuss

Read Kim Jong Un and Kim Yoo Jong together

Kim Yoo Jong has often been seen close to his brother. Both have studied together in Switzerland. Kim Jong Un also attended summits with former US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in. His exact political role in North Korea has long been shrouded in mystery. It has been claimed many times that she will be the next head of state after her brother.

The United States and South Korea have been threatened several times

Kim Jong Un’s sister is often in the discussion because of her harsh statements. He has also openly threatened the United States and South Korea. According to his order, the leasing office on the North-South border was blown up a few months ago. The building was built by South Korea at its own expense.