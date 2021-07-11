Sister Krishna Shroff revealed about Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s relationship

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is also called action hero. In films, he wins everyone’s heart with his dance and action. There is a lot of craze among his girls. But Tiger’s name is associated with Bollywood’s hottest actress Disha Patani. The two are often spotted together. It is said that both are dating each other for a long time. The two are seen together on many occasions. Be it a Bollywood party or an outing, both are captured together in the camera. However, both of them never talked about their relationship. But now Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff has talked about the relationship between the two.

there is no bad moment between us

Actually, Krishna and Disha Patani are very good friends. The two often spend time together. In such a situation, Krishna said about the relationship between her brother Tiger and Disha that she just wants to see her brother happy. Recently, Krishna said in his interview with Times Now Digital, ‘Whenever we hangout, we laugh and joke a lot. There are no bad moments with any of us. I think it’s pretty cool. I am very happy to see my brother that he has a friend, best friend or close friend. You can give any name to their relationship.

it’s good to have both together

Krishna further said, ‘It is very cool for me to see my brother happy. He is with whomever he wants to be, it is very rare in the industry. Bonding with someone who is outside your family is very difficult. As long as Tiger is happy and Disha is happy, it is good to be together. We all spend a lot of good time together. I just want to see my brother happy. As long as he is happy, I am happy. After this Krishna said about his relationship with Disha that he is an inspiration for me. It is because of Disha that I have become aware of fitness.

