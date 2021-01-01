Sister Shivani Siddharth Prayer Meeting: Sister Shivani video clip of Siddharth Shukla prayer meeting

Yesterday evening (Monday) a prayer meeting was held for Siddharth Shukla. Apart from close family members and some friends, the Brahmakumari sisters also attended the online prayer meeting. A video of the prayer meeting has surfaced, in which Sister Shivani is seen talking about Siddharth Shukla’s mother.

Siddharth Shukla’s friend Paras Chhabra shared this video of Sister Shivani on Instagram. In this video, Sister Shivani is seen talking about her mother’s rites and upbringing, she said, ‘On the evening of the 2nd, when I spoke to Rita Behen (Siddharth’s mother) on the phone, when she came on the phone and said- There was so much power, I thought God, what is this power that is speaking through the mouth of the mother. And then I said- Rita sister, are you alright? So she says I have the power of God.





Sister Shivani further said, ‘What a great soul, whose mother is so great that even then he had only one resolve in his mind, he said I have only one resolve – he will be happy wherever he goes.’

Sharing the video of this satsanga, Paras Chhabra, while talking about the power for Siddhartha’s mother, said that after hearing this, we have also got some power. Thank you for this satsanga. In this video of Sister Shivani, people are seen praying for peace of soul of Siddhartha and strength for mother Rita. People seem to be saying that Siddharth gave his mother a chance to be proud and now we are proud of her.

On September 2, Siddharth Shukla bid farewell to this world forever. About 4 days after his death, the family issued a statement (Siddharth Shukla family statement). In the statement, on behalf of Siddharth Shukla’s family, it is written, ‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all who remained a part of Siddhartha’s journey and showered love on him. It really won’t end here because now he (Siddharth Shukla) stays in our hearts forever. ‘

The statement said, ‘Siddharth was emphasizing his privacy and therefore requests privacy to mourn our family. Special thanks to the Mumbai Police for their sensitivity and sensitivity. During these difficult times, the Mumbai Police stood by us like a shield and protected us every minute. Please keep him (Siddhartha) in your prayers. Always remember them. Om Shanti- Shukla family. ‘