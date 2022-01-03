SIT files 5,000-page chargesheet against Union minister’ son Ashish Mishra and 13 others

The SIT had filed a report in the local court which said that the killing of four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 was a “planned conspiracy”.

The SIT of Uttar Pradesh Police has filed a 5,000-page chargesheet in a local court against 14 people, including Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra alias Monu, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. The SIT has named Ashish Mishra, the son of the Minister of State for Home, as the main accused in the chargesheet.

On October 3, four farmers and a journalist, who were protesting in Tikoniya area of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri, were allegedly crushed by an SUV. Three more people, including two BJP workers, were killed in this violence.

Senior Prosecution Officer SP Yadav said that on Monday, the SIT filed a chargesheet of about 5,000 pages against 14 people in the Lakhimpur local court in connection with the death of four farmers and a journalist. The chargesheet has been filed on various charges including murder and attempt to murder.

Earlier 13 accused were made accused in the Lakhimpur violence case which has now increased to 14. 13 including Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish are currently in jail. Whereas, a person named Virendra Kumar Shukla is accused of destroying evidence. Chargesheet has been filed against Virendra Shukla under section 201 of IPC. SIT has issued notice to Shukla. Sources said that Shukla is a distant relative of Ajay Mishra and the block chief.

The name of Ankit Das, nephew of former Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Das, is also included in the chargesheet. In the chargesheet filed by the SIT, besides Ashish Mishra, Virendra Shukla and Ankit Das, other accused Nandan Das, Satyam Tripathi alias Satya Prakash Tripathi, Latif alias Kale, Shekhar Bharti, Sumit Jaiswal, Ashish Pandey, Lavkush, Shishupal, Ullas Kumar Trivedi aka Mohit Trivedi, Rinku Rana and Dharmendra Kumar are Banjara.

Ashish Mishra’s bail plea is pending in the High Court while the petitions of other accused are pending in the local court at Lakhimpur Kheri. Earlier, the SIT had filed a report in the local court stating that the killing of four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 was a “planned conspiracy”.