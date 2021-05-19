Sita Navami 2021: Date, time, and significance

Sita Navami 2021 will likely be noticed on Could 21.

Sita Navami is commemorated because the beginning anniversary of Goddess Sita. It’s also generally known as Sita Jayanti. On this present day, married ladies hold quick and pray for the lengthy lives of their husbands. Based on the drikpanchang, Sita Jayanti is widely known on Navami Tithi throughout Shukla Paksha of Vaishakha month.

As per the beliefs, Goddess Sita was born on Tuesday in Pushya Nakshatra. Lord Rama was additionally born on Navami Tithi throughout Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. Sita Jayanti falls after one month of Rama Navami within the Hindu calendar.

Sita Navami 2021 date and time

Sita Navami Madhyahna Muhurat will start at 10:56 am and finish at 1:40 pm. It’s going to final for a length of two hours and 44 minutes.

Rama Navami was noticed on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Sita Navami Madhyahna second will happen at 12:18 pm.

The Navami Tithi will start at 12:23 pm on Could 20, 2021, and finish at 11:10 am on Could 21, 2021.

Sita Navami 2021 significance

Mata Sita was the adopted daughter of King Janaka of Mithila, subsequently she can be known as by the title Janaki. Thus, this present day is also called Janaki Navami. Hindu mythology states that when King Janaka was ploughing the land to carry out a Yajna he discovered a child lady within the Golden casket.

The Golden casket was found inside the sphere on the time of ploughing the land. A ploughed land is called Sita therefore King Janaka gave the newborn lady title ‘Sita’.

