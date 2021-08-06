Sitaram Yechury, D Raja attend Chinese Communist Party’s centenary event

Top leaders of the Communist Party attended the seminar organized at the Chinese Embassy in India on the 100th Foundation Day of the Communist Party of China. Amidst India-China tensions, veteran left leaders like CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI General Secretary D. Raja attended this seminar. He did not care that India’s relations with China are going through a bad phase at this time.

The CPC was founded by Mao Zedong on July 1, 1921. Now it has completed 100 years. CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury wrote a letter congratulating the CPC chief and the Chinese President, praising China and saying that the way China has dealt with the corona infection is a lesson for the world. Yechury also openly appreciated the leadership ability of the Chinese President.

It is worth noting that on the completion of 100 years of establishment on July 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping had called for building a strong army to defend the country. He warned that the people of China would never allow any foreign power to threaten, harass or subjugate them. He said that connecting Taiwan with the Chinese mainland is a historic goal of the ruling party.

CPIM’s Sitaram Yechury, CPl’s D Raja, Lok Sabha MP S.Senthilkumar, G. Devarajan, Secy, Central Committee of All India Forward Bloc & Du Xiaolin, Counselor, International Dept, CPC, participated in a Chinese Embassy event y’day to mark the centenary of Chinese Communist Party(CPC) pic.twitter.com/oAJReO1SCN — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

Xi said that we should accelerate the modernization of national defense and armed forces. We are equipped with greater capacity and more credible means to defend our national sovereignty, security and development interests. Keep in mind that at this time China is at loggerheads with India. In the night of 15-16 July in 2020, Chinese soldiers made 20 Indian soldiers their prey. Since then talks are going on between the two armies, but China is not ready to back down. He is constantly aggressive.

China never lags behind in displaying its aggression. Recently, by visiting Tibet, the Chinese President had tried to send a strong message to India in a way. In such a situation, the participation of the leaders of the Left parties in the seminar of the Chinese Embassy left many questions. Many users on social media slammed the Left leaders on the target.





