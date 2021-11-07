Sitting in front of Rakesh Tikait, the comic poet asked in his own style, raised the issue of violence from cricket to the Red Fort, said- ‘Aapsa koi nahi koi nahi’

Tikait had said that the Modi government was behind India’s defeat. He said that those in power do not want unity among Hindus and Muslims to be maintained. For this it was necessary that India lost the match. For this reason, the result of the World Cup match was decided according to the government.

The occasion was the humorous poet’s conference and the atmosphere also became such that people laughed outright. A poet read a poem on farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. In this, all his controversial things were beautifully preserved. The poet left no stone unturned to take sarcasm while reading his ballads. Things were laid out in such a succinct manner that even Tikait smiled.

The poem ‘Aapsa koi nahi koi nahi’ came out from Gaurav Chauhan’s box in Netaji in the News18 program. He asked questions to Rakesh Tikait in the poem itself. In the very beginning, while reading the ballads in the glory of Tikait, he said that since the beginning of the movement, he has been collecting the highest TRP for TV. TV channels have to take the help of farmer leaders to increase their reach, due to which they have dominated TV.

In the next line, he took a jibe at the farmer leader and said that although he is a farmer leader, he has the most land. After this, he took a jibe at Tikait, referring to the Indo-Pak match. His question was that how did he know that India was going to lose to its neighboring country in the World Cup. The poet’s sarcasm was that how do the peasant leaders understand such fine details.

The poem ‘Aapsa koi nahi koi nahi’, which came out from Gaurav Chauhan’s box, asked questions to Rakesh Tikait in the poem itself.#wrap_in_netaji @KishorAjwani @kavigaurav pic.twitter.com/Gc4eouDmmc — News18 India (@News18India) November 7, 2021

Keep in mind that Tikait had said that the Modi government was behind India’s defeat. He said that those in power do not want unity among Hindus and Muslims to be maintained. For this it was necessary that India lost the match. For this reason, the result of the World Cup match was decided according to the government. The government needed tension between the two communities to win the election. This also appeared to happen after the defeat of Kohli’s team in the match.

Gaurav Chauhan then took a jibe at Tikait over the Red Fort violence and Khalistani interference in the peasant movement. He said that farmer leaders are really unique. He does everything on his own terms and doesn’t care about anyone. During this, laughter was seen in the poet’s conference. Tikait’s face was also seen smiling at the words of the poet. During this time other poets also put forward their rhymes.