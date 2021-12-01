Sitting on a wooden horse, she calls herself the queen of Jhansi – Mukesh Khanna, angry at Kangana Ranaut, said – insulting the Padma award

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. The petition has sought censoring of all social media posts of Kangana Ranaut. Earlier a video clip of comedian Vir Das went viral. In this video he recited the poem ‘I come from two Indias’. This poem of Vir Das was also opposed by actress Kangana Ranaut. Now the reaction of actor Mukesh Khanna has also come against such reactions of Kangana.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Mukesh Khanna said, ‘People were telling me that Sir, you openly opposed Vir Das, but you did not say anything against those who said that our country did not get independence in 1947. I can fight a man, but I can’t fight a woman at all. I usually don’t believe in fighting. Many people started to misunderstand me. People were saying that it seems that sir you are also associated with the same party. I want to tell them that I will speak against whatever happens against the country.

Mukesh Khanna further says, ‘How far is it correct to say that we got freedom in begging. His statement is inspired by flattery, very childish. What are the side effects of Padma Award? If we did not get freedom in 1947, would we have lived in slavery for 60 years? I understand what you guys want to say. If you say that independence was not achieved in 1947, then you have insulted revolutionaries like Chandrashekhar Azad, Subhash Chandra Bose. Even RSS leaders used to go and meet Subhash Chandra Bose. I also say that independence was not achieved only because of Gandhi and Nehru.

Mukesh Khanna had said, ‘If you think that I have not given any statement about Kangana Ranaut, then I want to make it clear. With regard to all such statements made by him, whether it is a statement of begging or a statement of freedom, I make it clear that it is a completely childish statement.

Mukesh Khanna said, ‘I would like to say that this woman has gone 10 steps ahead of Vir Das in the matter of insulting. She likes to call herself the Rani of Jhansi. The sacrifice of the revolutionaries is being insulted. This is a direct insult to the Padma award itself.