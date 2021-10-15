Situation critical after clash between 2 communities in Sendhwa, curfew imposed

The police had arrested 15 people after the residents of Moti Bagh pelted stones at around 8.30 pm.

At present, the atmosphere in Sendhwa town of Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh is full of tension. Curfew has been imposed here after a clash between two communities.

The tension started with a clash between two communities during a Garba ceremony on Wednesday night. Police had arrested 15 people, including one on charges of attempt to murder, after residents of Moti Bagh pelted stones at around 8.30 pm. The clash lasted till 12 o’clock in the night.

The incident took place on street number five of Moti Bagh, where people from both the communities live. First the boys of one side went to their house and complained to their families, after which arguments started and stone pelting started between both the sides.

We reached the spot and separated the two groups and stood between them but stone pelting did not stop, said Baldev Mujalda, Municipal Inspector of Sendhwa (city), while talking to The Indian Express.

According to Muzalda, he himself was injured along with about seven policemen. After this, the police had to send an additional force of about 70 policemen from seven nearby police stations, after which the situation was brought under control. Around 16 people, including policemen, were injured in the clash.

Subsequently, 14 persons were arrested under Section 151 of CrPC for causing public disturbance and one person was arrested for attempt to murder.

According to Muzalda, people from one of the two communities were under the influence of alcohol. Considering the sensitivity of the matter, Section 144 has been imposed in the area, which will be effective till October 19. All markets and shops were kept closed on Thursday, while some were opened on Friday after a peace meeting with both the groups.

However, it is now being said that life is normal in Sendhwa. On Navami, people had made a plan to shop from the market, but the shops in the city markets were closed by the administration, due to which the business class is angry.