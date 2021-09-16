Sivan-Bihar News: Zulfikar Ali alias Bhutto, close to Shahabuddin’s family, shot dead in Sivan

A man has been shot dead in Siwan, Bihar. The incident took place at Sheikhpura in the Basantpur police station area. The accused fled the scene after the incident. After getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot and started investigation. To date, however, police have not received any concrete information.According to reports, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the national president of the Nationalist Socialist Janata Dal in Siwan, was shot dead by criminals on Thursday evening. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a resident of Sheikhpura village in the Basantpur police station area. He was killed near Shyampur market near the village.

8 bullets were fired at the deceased

Zulfikar Ali was shot by two-wheeler criminals. He is said to have received 8 bullets on his body. He died on the spot. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is counted as a late Sivan MP. She used to be close to Shahabuddin.

Brother Minhaj was murdered at home 4 years ago

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s younger brother and RJD leader Minhaj Khan was shot dead in 2017. The incident took place while Minhaj Khan was sleeping in his house in Sheikhpura village.

The body was brought to the hospital for autopsy

After the incident, police took Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s body to the hospital for autopsy. Where a huge crowd of Zulfiqar Ali’s supporters gathered. There is huge resentment among the people against the police administration after this incident. Police are currently investigating the matter. At the same time, there is an atmosphere of terror in the entire area after the incident.