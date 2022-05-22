Six Flags Great Escape opens for 2022 season





QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With the summer-like climate this weekend, an indication of the season is again within the North Nation. Six Flags Great Escape opened for the 2022 season Saturday morning, marking the primary time the gates have been open since final fall.

Anybody headed to the park this 12 months can anticipate a number of new experiences, together with whenever you first stroll via the doorway. That space has obtained a revamp, with extra open house and a brand new, picturesque fountain with the park’s brand.

Great Escape can also be beginning to provide cell meals ordering at choose areas, new menu gadgets and elevated seating all through areas of the park.

The reopening of the park means reuniting visitors with a few of their favourite sights, together with The Comet, a picket coaster with a protracted historical past that’s been within the park for practically three many years.

“Now we have seven curler coasters right here at Six Flags Great Escape and the Comet is certainly everybody’s favourite. It has over 4,000 toes of monitor, it has a 95 foot drop,” mentioned Jennifer Mance, the Director of Advertising and marketing and Gross sales for Six Flags Great Escape Resort.

Visitors in search of a extra thrilling expertise may benefit from the park’s latest attraction, “It’s a journey for thrill seekers. For those who like heights and you want turning the other way up,” mentioned Mance.

Adirondack Outlaw opened up shortly after opening weekend final 12 months, because the attraction celebrates its first full season in operation.

“If you’re 16 tales excessive, flipping head over heels time and again, going at speeds of fifty miles per hour, it turns your abdomen for certain,” Mance defined.

The operation of your favourite rides, and all different facets of the park, made doable by onerous working park employees. And as one other season begins, there are many jobs obtainable, together with for journey operators, lifeguards and different positions.

“We rent 1,500 candidates yearly for our theme park and our lodge, so we’re undoubtedly wanting for these energetic people to fill these spots,” mentioned Casey Thomas, the supervisor of HR on the park.

Six Flags Great Escape shall be open weekends solely via June twenty fourth, when the park will pivot to its each day operation.

Whereas the climate is definitely scorching sufficient this weekend for visitors to take pleasure in water sights, Hurricane Harbor won’t open till Father’s Day weekend.

The park can also be providing a number of offers to ring within the new season. Sooner or later tickets are as little as $34.99 every. There’s additionally a restricted time sale on a summer season go, which supplies visitors limitless admission and parking via Labor Day, for $59.99.