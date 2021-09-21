‘Six’ is back in rehearsals and is expected to go on opening night

The red velvet seats of the Brooks Atkinson Theater on West 47th Street were covered by technical tables of computers, cables and consoles, manned by designers, directors and stage managers. An audience was not due until the first preview on Friday night.

But anticipation was still high for the dress rehearsals of “Six”, the British musical dreamed up by two college students who imagine Henry VIII’s wives as pop stars.

In one of the more poignant examples of the pandemic’s toll on theaters, the musical’s opening night instead became its closing night: The show was scheduled to open on March 12, 2020, the day Broadway closed.

Now “Six” will find out whether the 18-month loss has given the show any momentum; Its original opening was fueled by advance sales, multiple productions, an extremely popular soundtrack, and fans who had been following the show since its 2017 premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.