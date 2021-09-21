‘Six’ is back in rehearsals and is expected to go on opening night
The red velvet seats of the Brooks Atkinson Theater on West 47th Street were covered by technical tables of computers, cables and consoles, manned by designers, directors and stage managers. An audience was not due until the first preview on Friday night.
But anticipation was still high for the dress rehearsals of “Six”, the British musical dreamed up by two college students who imagine Henry VIII’s wives as pop stars.
In one of the more poignant examples of the pandemic’s toll on theaters, the musical’s opening night instead became its closing night: The show was scheduled to open on March 12, 2020, the day Broadway closed.
Now “Six” will find out whether the 18-month loss has given the show any momentum; Its original opening was fueled by advance sales, multiple productions, an extremely popular soundtrack, and fans who had been following the show since its 2017 premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
So when the show’s six queens were revealed, there was excitement and cheer in the presence of the crew when fully decked out in their stunning costumes, sparkling shoes and—in some cases—crowns.
“We are looking for ways to re-adjust the show to who these actors are – who are these queens at the moment, who are their 2021 selves, where are these songs coming from,” said Jamie Armitage, who composed the music. Was directed with Lucy Moss. “Some performances have depth and fire that I haven’t seen before.”
“I think it’s time away, realizing what theater means and what it means,” Armitage continued, adding that the show’s theme resonated new: “The group is more powerful than the individual. Is.”
The diversity of the production, the all-female cast and band – and its message of brotherhood and self-empowerment – also resonates with the lessons of the lockdown period, especially awareness of the importance of equal opportunities for women and people of color. The music ends by calling it “patriarchal structures”.
Dress rehearsals went smoothly, running an 85-minute, intermission-free period without any obvious technical hitches. And when the confetti fell on the curtain call, both the directors rehearsed Dhanush again. Then he introduced a new idea: the actors took selfies off the stage.
“Six” will begin previews on Friday, the same night that David Byrne’s “American Utopia” begins a comeback engagement, as Broadway’s reopening picks up pace. Another 28 shows are scheduled to start running before the end of the year.
As the “Six” cast dispersed for dinner break — before returning to the theater for notes — Moss, who co-wrote the show with Toby Marlowe, said he felt cautiously optimistic. Was being
“As long as it’s open and running, I’m not going to be like, ‘We’re back, because who knows what’s going to happen? he said. “It makes you so grateful for every moment in the room.”
