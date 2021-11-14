Six Key Moments That Shaped the Trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Kenosha, Vis. – The trial of Kyle Rittenhaus lasted two weeks, with dozens of witnesses, photo evidence and video clips, as well as witnesses from Mr. Rittenhaus himself, accused of intentional and reckless murder and manslaughter. Two were shot and a third was injured.
Kenosha, Wis. The jury in the courtroom in has looked closely at the opening statements and the eight-day testimony and has written down the notes. Final arguments are expected from both sides on Monday.
Here are six key test points:
Defendant takes the role
Mr Rittenhaus testified in his own defense and presented his first detailed public account of the shooting. He answered lawyers’ questions for several hours, seemingly composed but his mother, Wendy, was weeping from the courtroom gallery while shedding occasional tears.
He insisted he had been told by the owner of the car source to move to downtown Kenosha in August 2020, a business that had suffered damage and arson in protest of the Kenosha resident’s police firing. Mr Rittenhaus told the jury he feared for his life and acted in self-defense when he shot three people. In cross-examination, Joseph Rosenbaum, who did not have a weapon, attacked Mr Rittenhaus, but when Mr Rittenhaus shot and killed him, Joseph Rosenbaum put pressure on the risk.
“If I were Mr. If Rosenbaum had been allowed to take a gun from me, they would have used it and killed me, and probably killed more people, “said Mr. Rittenhouse said.
Judges express frustration
Judge Bruce Schroeder has a reputation for being harsh, but also particularly vocal in defending defendants’ rights during the trial. It was particularly evident during the Rittenhaus trial, when Judge Schroeder struck down plaintiff Thomas Binger after the judge realized his orders had been violated.
“You’re an experienced trial attorney, and you’re telling me that when a judge says, ‘I’m omitting this,’ you take it upon yourself because you think you’ve found a way out?” Come on, “said Judge Schroeder.
A witness reduces the risk
Jason Lakowski, a former Marine who was one of the armed men who came to Kenosha after seeing the news of the destruction during two nights of civil unrest, testified as a prosecution witness, with Mr Rosenbaum dismissing Mr Rittenhaus’s claim that there was a deadly threat. . Mr Lakowski told the court that Mr Rosenbaum had taunted him and a group of armed men like him who said they had decided to come to the area because they wanted to protect local businesses.
“After he did that a few times, I turned my back on him and ignored him,” said Mr Lakowski, who dismissed Mr Rosenbaum as “a goofy idiot”.
Evidence of a close encounter
Richie McGuinness, a videographer for The Daily Caller, a conservative website, was probably the closest witness to Mr Rosenbaum’s shooting during the trial. Mr McGuinness was following Mr Rittenhaus and Mr Rosenbaum when their chase began, and they were only a foot away when Mr Rittenhaus fired his gun.
Understand Kyle Rittenhouse’s test
Kyle Rittenhaus, 18, of Kenosha in Wis. Here’s what to look for:
Mr. McGinnis is both a witness for the plaintiff and a notorious victim. Mr. In one of the criminal cases against Rittenhouse, he is accused of recklessly endangering the safety of Mr. McGinnis, who testified that he quickly checked to see if he had been shot.
But he also gave hurtful testimony to the plaintiff’s lawsuit, saying that Mr. Rosenbaum first blew the whistle at Mr. Rittenhouse and reached the barrel of the gun.
When the two were together in the back of the SUV, while Mr. Rosenbaum was dying, Mr. McGinnis tried to reassure them, he testified.
“I was just telling him we were going to have a beer together later, and everything was going to be alright,” Mr. McGinnis said.
The Lone Survivor speaks
Gage Grosscreutz, the lone survivor of the Kenosha shooting, was a key witness in the trial, fearing for his life when he confronted Mr. Rittenhaus. Mr Grosscreutz, a 28-year-old physician, was shot in the arm by Mr Rittenhaus as he chased him down the street as he fled. Mr. Grosscreutz testified that he ran in the direction of the shooting, intending to treat anyone injured in the shooting.
Mr. Grosscreutz, who had a pistol, and Mr. Rittenhaus came face to face on the street after shooting Mr. Rosenbaum and Mr. Anthony Huber.
6 criminal charges against Kyle Rittenhouse
Number 1: First-degree reckless murder. Joseph D. at Kyle Rittenhouse. The charge is in connection with Rosenbaum’s fatal shooting. Under Wisconsin law, the crime of reckless death is defined as a case of complete disregard for human life.
“What was going on in your mind at this particular moment?” Plaintiff Mr. Binger asked the court.
“I’m going to die,” said Mr Grosscreutz.
In the defense inquiry, Mr. Grosskrautz admitted that Mr. Mr. Groskreutz. The bomber struck shortly after noon in front of a rally. After Grosscreutz approached them, Mr. Mr. Grosskreutz’s gun. Shot a few feet in the direction of Rittenhouse.
An officer gives his point of view
Kenosha Police Officer Pep Moretti spoke publicly for the first time about his role in the case and how police officers reacted on the night of the shooting. His testimony suggests he was responsible for not arresting Mr. Rittenhaus immediately after the shooting on a busy street in the city. After Mr Rittenhaus shot the three men, he waved his hand in the air as a sign of surrender and approached Moretti’s squad car, but police officers ordered him out of the way and rushed to the street to help the victims and find the active shooter.
Officer Moretti testified that he met Shri. Rittenhouse’s action was not interpreted as an attempt to surrender. He said that in the days of protests and riots, many in the crowd carried guns and other weapons – and it was not uncommon for someone to reach out to the authorities during a time of unrest.
“There were more and more armed people during the whole civil unrest,” he said.
“So it wouldn’t make much sense for you to see someone with an AR-15 at that time?” James Cross asked the plaintiff.
“At that time of night, no,” said Officer Moretti.
