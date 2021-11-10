Six motor companies including JLR of Tata Motors to stop production of Fossil Fuel Vehicles by 2040

The COP 26 summit is underway in Glasgow to reduce global warming. In this, six global automakers are going to agree to stop making diesel-petrol vehicles by 2040.

Amidst global efforts to reduce carbon emissions, six big car companies are going to stop making diesel-petrol vehicles in the coming times. Jaguar Land Rover of the Indian Tata Group is also included in these six global companies.

These companies are becoming part of the campaign

According to a report by Reuters, Volvo of Sweden, Ford and General Motors of America, Mercedes Benz of Daimler AG, BYD of China and Tata Motors. ) of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is about to sign a pledge in Glasgow. This pledge signing is part of a campaign to control global warming by the middle of the 21st century. Under this, these companies will completely stop producing vehicles running on fossil fuels by 2040.

Top two auto companies are not signing

However, the campaign has suffered a setback due to the absence of two of the world’s largest motor companies and top markets. According to sources close to the pledge, two of the world’s largest motor companies, Toyota Motor Corp and Volkswagen AG, are not participating. Similarly, the US, China and Germany, which are among the largest car markets, are also not being part of the pledge.

America and China will also not be part

Britain, the host of the COP 26 Summit, has said that apart from these six companies, four more countries have also agreed on a policy of new cars and vehicles with zero emissions by 2040. These include countries like New Zealand and Poland. However, doubts are looming over its success as the top two car markets such as the US and China are not included in it.

Also read: Maruti’s new Celerio launched, know what are the special features and price

These top companies have also made distance

Stellantis, the world’s fourth-largest car maker, Japan’s Honda and Nissan, Germany’s BMW and South Korea’s Hyundai are also among those not signing up. Ride hailing company Uber can be a part of this. The objective of this campaign is to promote electric cars and other zero-emission vehicles.