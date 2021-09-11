Six things foreigners should expect if they live in Oslo

Planes, trains and boats. they are all part of a system

There are several modes of transportation to choose from in Norway’s capital city. And they are all part of a single transport system called a router. The most efficient way to buy Rutter tickets is to download router app. The app will also help you map your trip and offer multiple routes to choose from.

As long as you have a ticket while traveling in the same zone, you can change by boat, by bus, in metro and not have to worry.

The cost of using public transport in Oslo is quite reasonable. The unlimited monthly pass costs 795 kronor (or $92). It is recommended to purchase a monthly or annual pass if you plan to use the router frequently. A one-time ticket expires after an hour and costs 38 kronor (about $4).

sunday closed

It doesn’t matter that Oslo is the largest city in Norway. If you are new to the Norwegian capital, you may be surprised to learn that the city is closed on Sundays. It is not completely closed. Restaurants and small grocery stores keep their doors open. But on Sunday the overall atmosphere of the city is very calm and slow compared to other days of the week.

Note that there is an exception. In December, all shops remain open the last three Sundays until Christmas to accommodate rising consumer demand.

Using cash as payment may raise some eyebrows

Norway’s progress towards a cashless society is far ahead of many other countries. Especially in the capital of the country. Even using a debit or credit card is considered old-fashioned. Many places of business accept Vipps (Norway’s largest mobile payment app) and MobilePay.

Using cash is one option. However there are stores in Oslo that have signs in their shop that politely request customers to debit or use Vips cash, or “cash”.

You can avoid learning Norwegian

Learning Norwegian is a great way (some would argue in the best way) to integrate with the locals in Norway. It opens up your range of job opportunities, allows for new relationships, and gives an overall sense of belonging. That being said, if you live in the capital city of Oslo, the pressure to learn a native language is slightly less than if you live elsewhere in the country. It can be both positive and negative.

Oslo is a culturally diverse city, which results in greater chances of making friends with other native English or fellow speakers of your native language. It also seems that if the majority of Oslo residents hear your foreign dialect they don’t mind switching to English. It is definitely encouraged to try learning Norwegian. Just know that in Oslo, your motivation may be low as it is possible to live in the capital without needing to know Norwegian.

Read more: Do you need to speak Norwegian to make friends in Norway?

You can hope that nature will be at your doorstep

Even if you choose to live in the city center, you are a short bus ride away or t be Or ride the “subway” away from being able to go hiking in the woods or swim in the ocean. Oslo is located along the Oslo fjord and is located between Oslo Mark (Wild and hilly areas on the edge of the city).

With all this nature so easily accessible from the city, many locals enjoy spending their weekends walking around Sognsvan, bird watching around stensjøvannet, or meeting friends for an afternoon of snowboarding in Tryvan.

You don’t even have to leave the city. There is an abundance of parks around the city to enjoy the nature. Spending a full day in Frogner or Ekeberg is a completely ‘Norwegian’ way to spend a Saturday.

READ ALSO: Five best places to go on a hammock tour in Oslo this summer

look for scooters

One of the first things you might notice as a new resident in Oslo is the number of electric scooters lying around in the city. In fact, the Norwegian capital has more electric scooters per resident than any other major city in Europe. In July of this year, there were A total of 25,734.

Yes, they are a fun and effective way to get around the city. But they have become a sensitive topic for the locals as accidents and complaints have started piling up. So be careful when you are walking or car in the city for the first time, because suddenly a fellow local or tourist may fly in the scooter. Fortunately, this may change in the future as the city government has resolved to reduce the total number of electric scooters.

useful vocabulary

subway stop – metro stop

new in town – new in town

shop open on sunday – a shop that is open on Sundays

electric scooter – electric scooter

a nature experience – a nature experience