Six years of Neerja: Ram Madhvani says She blessed us while we were shooting

29 seconds ago
By Filmibeat Desk

‘Neerja’ completes six years today. Featuring Sonam Kapoor in the lead role and starring Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Shekhar Ravjiani and Jim Sarab, the film is based on the hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi. The film is shown from the perspective of Neerja Bhanot, the plane’s chief flight attendant, and how she thwarted the hijacking attempt by alerting the pilots and landing the plane but helping to save the passengers and crew. Bhanot dies while trying to do so. On the sixth anniversary of the film, its director Ram Madhvani is recounting the entire journey of this successful film.

Neerja

To this, director Ram Madhvani said, “While remembering Neerja, we should always remember Neerja’s mother and her family. When we went to Chandigarh to meet the family, I met Neerja’s mother, Rama Bhanot, to be honest. Will hardly be able to meet the hilarious lady. We were shooting and she gave us her blessings but unfortunately she couldn’t watch the film. Her memories inspired the film of how a family grieves after their child passes away. How does it come out?

He further says that “Last year Neerja’s brother Anish Bhanot also passed away, he was a very gentleman. There is brother Akhil Bhanot in the family now. Father, mother and brother passed away. Ram Madhvani every 19th The entire team of films, Foxstar Studios and the team at Bling Unplugged will remember the memory of the Bhanot family. We are grateful to them for the film.”

Directed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saivan Quadras and Sanyukta Chawla, the film won several awards including Best Film (Critics), Sonam Kapoor for Best Actress (Critics) and Best Supporting at the 64th National Film Awards and 62nd Filmfare Awards. The film won a total of six awards including Shabana Azmi for the actress.

Six years of Neerja: Ram Madhvani says She blessed us while we were shooting. Her memory inspired the film which is about how does a family overcomes the loss of their child.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 17:14 [IST]

