Sizing up names and scenarios in this offseason's NFL QB carousel



Finally in the next few weeks and of course March 16 at the start of the NFL’s new league year, some big names are going to make quarterback news.

And, with the exception of a huge surprise, we know the names involved.

We don’t know exactly what is going to happen, who is going where and who is staying.

But it is interesting to consider the options before anything happens. So let’s do that. Let’s consider what will happen to multiple quarterbacks who may or may not move this offseason.

Let’s tear this assignment because all these players are not equal. So top level first:

One level

Russell Wilson of Seattle: After a week of drama about wanting to trade at the beginning of last year, he has not yet said anything to the Sihaks about wanting to trade this year. This is interesting because the Seahawks were in a good position last year, with a winning season coming up and holding draft capital, they are now following a losing season and have not picked a first round draft.

So would Wilson still prefer a break-up with the Seahawks? Probably

But is he going out forcibly? It’s hard to imagine at this stage because it’s not just his style. So the timing suggests that Wilson is staying in Seattle (remember life and circumstances can actually change) unless some interested parties move the Seahawks away with a trade offer.

And there are interested parties.

But any trade offer must include an effective quarterback in return.

It has to be something like Las Vegas is offering Derek Carr.

Deshaun Watson of Houston: The two opposing legal parties only reached an agreement on a timetable for concluding statements this week, and that was because a judge forced that agreement on them.

We’ve had almost a year since 24 women filed a lawsuit against Watson, and that has rarely happened without the lawyers paying their bills.

So the schedules that Watson will be legally cleared to play at the start of the regular season in 2022 are starting to be optimistic at best, especially when we realize that the NFL can still hand over a suspension once legal issues are resolved.

The Texans still want three first-round picks and other trading capital to move Watson. And Watson, who holds the no-trade clause, must agree to the terms of the agreement.

With 27-year-old Watson set to spend 35 35 million this year, it’s a difficult situation without being sure how many games he will be able to play.

Aaron Rogers of Green Bay: If he wants to get out of Green Bay by force, he’s not behaving like that.

And at the moment, the Packers have no desire to trade Rogers, but instead have taken steps to persuade Rogers to return, including bringing back quarterback coach Tom Clements to retire so that the coaching staff can give MVP a better sense of who he will be working with.

According to general manager Brian Gutenkonst, the Packers made no promise to Rogers last year to do business with him if he wanted to.

“It simply came to our notice then. “Again, I think the whole conversation with Aaron before he came back last season was that, regardless of, at the end of this last season, we’ll sit down as a team and we’ll work it out one way or the other.”

Many NFL people believe that Rogers will probably return to Green Bay or retire, but obviously Rogers can surprise everyone.

The second level

Jimmy Garopolo of San Francisco: If someone gives a 49ers a significant trade package that includes a first round pick, they will be traded. This is the position of the 49ers according to a source, because they do not really feel the pressure to take any action.

Does this attitude position itself as a powerful negotiator in trade negotiations? It’s vague

The 49ers can easily hold the garopolo and allow him to continue playing while the tray lens continues to learn and develop. The rest of the team is play-off-caliber, so having a Super Bowl and a quarterback who has played in two NFC Championship Games is a luxury that the 49ers believe they can afford.

Free agent James Winston: You’re asking why he’s in the second tier and the fact is that he’s great because he’s probably the best left over.

Despite an ACL injury three months ago, Winston is working to make a timely return to the 2022 season.

So some quarterback-hungry teams – and there are several – will probably try to get him on a one-year contract. If multiple teams try it, Winston will have options and not just a one-year contract.

ICarson Wentz of Indianapolis: ESPN reports that he will be traded or deducted before March 19 when the remaining $ 7 million of his 22 million base salary will be fully secured.

The problem with this is not Colts Trading Wentz. There will be a market.

The problem is replacing Wentz with someone better.

The Colts have a lot of talent but have not performed poorly last year, especially at the season-ending rate near Jacksonville. So change is coming.

The question is whether the upgrade is coming.

Matt Ryan of the Falcons: He’s a declining asset for a bad team that isn’t going to win the championship next year.

So even though the Falcons have hinted that Ryan is not going anywhere, it would probably make sense for them to move him and pick a second and third round in exchange.

Yeah Al that sounds pretty crap to me, Looks like Ryan aint for me either.

There will be instant QB upgrades in Ryan Indy, Washington, Cleveland, Tampa Bay (above Blaine Gabbert) and Carolina.

Cardinal Kyler Murray: Aside from social media drama, quarterbacks and teams have some work to do in their relationship.

It’s hard to believe that the Cardinals will try to remove Marek and if he hasn’t said so yet, after deleting his Instagram account, he’s probably not going to do it in the coming weeks.

The expectation here is that both parties are nice and try to solve problems with each other.

The third level

Jared Gough of the Lions: How do you want her to be? Business away from the team that won the Super Bowl. Traded with a team that is awesome and may or may not really like you very much.

The Lions need a better answer in the quarterback and they know it.

Free agent Mitchell Trubisky: He’s hoping to get a chance to be a starter again and that’s understandable because there needs to be more teams than good quarterbacks to start with.

Free agent Marcus Mariota: Most NFL teams realize he’s prone to injury. This was his history as a starter and as a backup with the riders. This is a significant reason why most teams will not sign him to be their starter.

To compete for a starting role with another effective candidate? Yes.

Back up? Yes.

Absolutely start? No.

Free Agent Teddy Bridgewater: The name says it all that he’s the next big thing a bridge quarterback. And she’s a good alternative as a backup because she has great makeup, she’s smart, she’s a leader and she plays any role without complaint.