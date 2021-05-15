SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

SK Sabir Boss is a neatly-known Free Fire assert creator and a member of the infamous BOSS guild. He has 3.99 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, SK Sabir Gaming, with 150okay of them coming throughout the last 30 days.

This text takes a comprise a research SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, stats, Okay/D ratio, and various particulars in Can also merely 2021.

Additionally study: Cerol’s Free Fire ID, Okay/D ratio, and stats in Can also merely 2021

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has received 9499 of the 29986 squad fits that he has carried out, making his acquire price 31.67%. He bagged 104327 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 5.09 in this mode.

The YouTuber has additionally carried out 3058 duo video games and has triumphed in 625 of them, translating to a acquire price of 20.43%. With 8349 kills in these fits, he has a Okay/D ratio of three.43.

SK Sabir Boss has carried out 1646 solo video games and has emerged victorious on 144 events, asserting a acquire price of 8.74%. He eradicated 3349 opponents at a Okay/D ratio of two.23 in this mode.

Detect this put up on Instagram A put up shared by SK SABIR BOSS (@sksabirgaming3m)

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has carried out 360 squad fits inside essentially the most up-to-date ranked season and has secured 158 Booyahs, translating to a acquire price of 43.88%. He has 1411 kills in these fits, with a Okay/D ratio of 6.99.

The assert creator has additionally carried out one ranked duo sport and has a 100% acquire price. He has seven frags at a Okay/D ratio of seven in this mode.

SK Sabir Boss is however to play a sport throughout the ranked solo mode.

Conceal: The stats listed proper right here comprise been recorded on the time of writing. They’re self-discipline to commerce as a result of the assert creator continues to play further video games in Garena Free Fire.

Additionally study: Motion Stoop’s Free Fire ID, Okay/D ratio, and stats in Can also merely 2021

SK Sabir Boss’ YouTube channel

The oldest video on SK Sabir Boss’ channel was once uploaded assist in September 2019. He now has increased than 200 motion pictures on the channel.

As talked about prior to, SK Sabir Boss has finish to 4 million subscribers, with increased than 171 million views in full.

Click on on proper right here to consult with SK Sabir Boss’ YouTube channel.

SK Sabir Boss’ social media handles

Detect this put up on Instagram A put up shared by SK SABIR BOSS (@sksabirgaming3m)

Listed below are the hyperlinks to SK Sabir Boss’ social media profiles:

Instagram: Click on on proper right here

Discord server: Click on on proper right here

Additionally study: Ajjubhai (Whole Gaming) vs MrStiven Tc: Who has higher Free Fire stats in Can also merely 2021?

Label In/ Label As much as Acknowledge