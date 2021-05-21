SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID, stats, monthly views, total subscribers, and more

Sheikh Sabir, popularly constantly known as SK Sabir Boss, is one among essentially the most up-tp-date Free Fire utter materials creators from India.

He incessantly uploads gameplay clips on his YouTube channel, “SK Sabir Gaming,” which at present has 4.01 million subscribers.

Look this submit on Instagram A submit shared by SK SABIR BOSS (@sksabirgaming3m)

This text takes a watch at his Free Fire ID, stats, and additional.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has carried out 30197 squad video video games and has triumphed in 9562 of them, making his carry fee 31.66%. He racked 105197 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of 5.10.

By way of the duo mode, the YouTuber has carried out 3058 matches and has obtained on 625 instances, translating to a carry fee of 20.43%. He has 8349 frags at a Okay/D ratio of three.43 on this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has additionally carried out 1646 solo video video games and has secured 144 victories, declaring a carry fee of 8.74%. With 3349 kills in these matches, he has a Okay/D ratio of two.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has carried out 583 squad matches inside essentially the most up-to-date ranked season and has emerged victorious in 221 of them, translating to a carry fee of 37.90%. He racked up 2293 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 6.33 on this mode.

The utter materials creator has additionally carried out one ranked duo sport and has a 100% carry fee. He has 7 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of seven.00.

SK Sabir Boss is however to play a sport inside the ranked solo mode.

Whisper their private praises: The stats on this textual content had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to vary because the utter materials creator continues to play additional video video games in Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ YouTube channel and monthly views

SK Sabir Boss has been developing utter materials on Free Fire for over a 12 months and a half of, with the oldest video on his YouTube channel being launched once more in September 2019. On the time of writing, he has 236 movies and 173 million views on his channel.

Readers can click on on right here to speak over along with his YouTube channel.

SK Sabir Boss’ social media stats and earnings (Picture by Social Blade)

As per Social Blade, SK Sabir Boss has restful 150k subscribers and 9.262 million views inside the last 30 days.

SK Sabir Boss’ social media handles

Listed under are the hyperlinks to SK Sabir Boss’ social media profiles:

Instagram: Click on right here

Discord server: Click on right here

