SK Sabir Boss vs Raistar: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?

Free Fire has considered a broad rise in recognition over the ultimate few years and is now one in all primarily essentially the most carried out battle royale titles on the cell platform. The sport’s devoted success has cleared the trail for avid players to determine on up streaming and narrate creation.

SK Sabir Boss and Raistar are wisely-known Indian Free Fire narrate creators. The sooner has 4 million subscribers, whereas the latter has a subscriber rely of 4.38.

This textual content compares the stats of the 2 avid players in Garena Free Fire.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss’ lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has carried out 30072 squad matches and has triumphed in 9531 of them, making his set up on payment 31.69%. With 104727 kills in these matches, he has a Okay/D ratio of 5.10.

The narrate creator has furthermore carried out 3058 duo video video games and has gained on 625 instances, translating to a set up on payment of 20.43%. He has 8349 frags at a Okay/D ratio of three.43 on this mode.

SK Sabir Boss has carried out 1646 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 144 of them, declaring a set up on payment of 8.74%. He has 3349 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of two.23.

Ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss’ ranked stats

SK Sabir Boss has 190 Booyahs in 452 ranked squad matches this season, translating to a set up on payment of 42.03%. He eradicated 1815 opponents at a Okay/D ratio of 6.93 on this mode.

The YouTuber has furthermore carried out one ranked duo match and has a 100% set up on payment. He has seven kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of seven.

SK Sabir Boss is however to play a sport in the ranked solo mode this season.

Raistar’s Free Fire ID and stats

Raistar’s Free Fire ID is 12022250.

Lifetime stats

Raistar’s lifetime stats

Raistar has carried out 15850 squad matches and has secured 2676 Booyahs, declaring a set up on payment of 16.88%. With a Okay/D ratio of three.97, he has 52325 kills in these matches.

The YouTuber has furthermore carried out 4478 duo video video games and has triumphed on 705 instances, making his set up on payment 15.74%. He eradicated 14355 opponents at a Okay/D ratio of three.80 on this mode.

Raistar has 401 victories in the 3526 solo matches that he has carried out, translating to a set up on payment of 11.37%. He has 10744 kills in these matches, with a Okay/D ratio of three.44.

Ranked stats

Raistar’s ranked stats

Raistar has carried out most effective 13 ranked squad matches this season and has gained on 2 instances, making his set up on payment 15.38%. He has 37 kills at a 3.36 Okay/D ratio on this mode.

The narrate creator is however to play a sport in the ranked duo and solo mode this season.

Comparability

SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Raistar in the lifetime squad video video games. Inside the interval in-between, Raistar has the edge in the lifetime solo matches.

By intention of the lifetime duo video video games, SK Sabir Boss has a larger Okay/D ratio, whereas Raistar has a larger set up on payment.

The 2 avid players’ stats in the ranked solo and duo modes cannot be when put subsequent as Raistar is however to play a sport in these modes. However, in the ranked squad video video games, SK Sabir Boss has better stats than Raistar.

Shroud: The stats on this text had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re subject to alternate because the narrate creators proceed to play further video video games in Free Fire.

