Skateboarding in Tokyo Olympics Continues With Park Competition

Skateboarding was added to the Olympics in hopes that it would infuse the Summer Games with a jolt of youthful rebellion. One way to do it in Tokyo is to feature real kids.

While the street competition wrapped up last week, with Yuto Horigome and Momiji Nishiya from Japan winning the gold medals, the women’s park will be held on Wednesday (Tuesday night in the US), and the men’s park. will follow Thursday at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo.

Who are the skaters to watch?

The youngest athletes in the park’s women’s event have reasonable expectations for medals.

Japan’s Kokona Hiraki is 12 (she will be 13 a few weeks after the Olympics), but the two big favorites are Briton Sky Brown, 13, and Japan’s Misugu Okamoto, 15.

Beyond their petite stature and flying acrobatics in the bowl, Brown and Okamoto are a study of contrasts. Brown is the effervescent daughter of a British father and a Japanese mother, who grew up mainly in Japan and now lives mainly in California. Her smile will win her fans in at least three countries.