Skateboards, climate change and freedom: Germany’s next generation parliament

BERLIN – Emilia Fester is 23 years old and has not finished college yet. Max Luck is 24 years old and describes himself as a militant cyclist. Rhea Schroder is 29 years old and has a rainbow flag on her Twitter profile. Muhanad al-Halaq is 31 years old and came to Germany from Iraq at the age of 11.

And they are all in the German parliament now.

The German election result was messy in many ways. The winner, the Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz, barely won. No party got more than 25.7 percent. Voters spread their ballots equally among the candidates attached to the left and right.

But one thing is clear: the Germans chose their youngest parliament, and the two parties at the center of this generational shift, the Greens and the Free Democrats, will not only shape the next government, but are also set to help shape the future. Huh. Country.

For now, the Greens, focused on climate change and social justice, and the Free Democrats, who have campaigned on civil liberties and digital modernization, are the kingmakers: whoever becomes the next chancellor has an almost equal need for both sides to form the government. Definitely needed.