Skater Girl, debut feature of Mac Mohan's daughter Manjari Makijany, to premiere on Netflix India on 11 June

Feature film Skater Woman, directed by late actor (*11*) Mohan’s daughter Manjari Makijany, is home to unencumber on streaming platform Netflix on 11 June.

The film, touted to be India’s first film on skateboarding, is penned by Manjari and her sister, Vinati Makijany, who additionally serves as a result of the producer on the venture.

Los Angeles-essentially primarily based completely Manjari has directed three quick movement images and labored as an assistant director with filmmakers Christopher Nolan, Patty Jenkins and Vishal Bharadwaj on movement images Dunkirk, Marvel Woman and Saat Khoon Maaf respectively.

Her attribute directorial debut Skater Woman is a coming-of-age story about “self notion, braveness, and the profound have an effect on of blazing your have sure.”

Feature in a miles-off village in Rajasthan, the film follows Prerna (Rachel Saanchita Gupta), a neighborhood teen residing a existence positive by custom and duty to her parents.

When London-bred advertising govt Jessica (Amy Maghera) arrives inside the village, Prerna and the other native teenagers are geared up to an exciting novel journey thanks to Jessica and her outdated buddy (Jonathan Readwin) who cruises into metropolis on a skateboard.

“Apparent to empower and discount their newfound passion, Jessica units out on an uphill battle to type the teenagers their very have skatepark, leaving Prerna with a fancy completely different between conforming to society’s expectations of her and residing out her dream of competing inside the Nationwide Skateboarding Championship,” the plotline reads.