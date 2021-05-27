Skeppy – Age, Height, Net Worth

By | May 27, 2021
Skeppy – Age, Height, Net Worth

Skeppy is an American YouTuber and streamer. Below are you can find information about Skeppy Age, Net Worth, Bio, Face Reveal, Wiki, Real Me, and so on.

Skeppy has gained millions of followers all over the world through his gaming videos on YouTube. He regularly posts videos related to the game, Minecraft, and challenges his viewers to do various things on the game.

Skeppy Age

Skeppy (born January 17, 2000) is 21 years old as of 2021. According to his birthday, his zodiac sign is Capricorn. So like all Capricorns, he seems to be intelligent, loyal, and discipline.

Biography: Family, Education

Zak Ahmed Johnson, celebrated by his online name Skeppy, was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. He has not made any information related to his family background public yet except the fact that he has an elder sister. He has kept his personal life separate from his online life including his educational background.

Skeppy Family
Skeppy with his family

Skeppy Net Worth

The net worth of Skeppy is $2 million as of 2021. He has a large number of subscribers on YouTube so he earns a good amount of money through advertisements on his videos which have millions of views. He likewise earns a huge sum of money through the sale of his merchandise from his company, skeppyshop.com.

Net Worth in 2021 $2 million
Annual Earnings $165 thousand
Assets Will Update
Career Information

Skeppy began his YouTube career in the year 2015. He gradually began getting recognition for his Minecraft gaming videos which including his commentary. He also makes trolling videos of other gamers mostly of hackers that are loved by many of his fans. He has also collaborated with his friends and fellow gamers, a6d, and BadBoyHalo. His fans are also invited by him to do various things on the game and the winner is awarded a cash prize, depending on the challenge.

Skeppy initially posted videos on his channel without face reveal but later started to stream his gameplays which helped his fans to find out his real identity. After that, his fans were waiting for him to post any videos including the topic, real name, but Skeppy has not revealed most of the information related to his private life. His fans fancy his Minecraft streams which have helped him have a strong social media presence with more than 3.12 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Height and Weight

According to various sources, Skeppy stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall for his height and weighs around 60 kg. His good looks and adorable smile have helped him become a renowned social media personality with a tremendous fan following.

Skeppy Face Reveal

Is he dating anyone?

Skeppy has not been linked with any girl who can be called his girlfriend to the date. He seems to be single and waiting for the perfect partner to have a romantic relationship with. For now, he is more focused on improving his social media presence and obtain more and more fans.

Wife and Children

Skeppy is still unmarried and did not have any affairs till now. Similarly, he has not fathered any children. Once he marries and settles down, we will let you know about his wife and children.

Quick Wiki and Bio

Basic Info
Full Real Name Zak Ahmed Johnson
Date of Birth January 17, 2000
Age 21 years old
Birthday January 17
Nick Name Skeppy
Family Name Johnson
Birth Place Columbus, Ohio
Current Residence Texas
Gender Male
Profession YouTuber, Gamer, Streamer
Nationality American
Ethnicity Mixed
Religion Christianity
Sun Sign Capricorn
Awards Under Review
Physical Stats
Height in Feet 5 feet and 7 inches
Weight in Kg 60 kg
Height in Meter 1.7 m
Weight in Lbs 132 lbs
Measurement 37-25-35
Hair Color Black
Eye Color Black
Shoe Size (US) 8
Tattoo None
Family
Father Not Known
Mother Not Mentioned
Brother(s) No Brothers
Sister(s) Name Not Made Public
Grandfather Unavailable
Grandmother Under Research
Personal Life
Marital Status Unmarried
Girlfriend Single
Wife Not Married Yet
Son(s) No Sons
Daughter(s) Not Gave Birth Yet
Education
Highest Qualification High School Degree
High School Local High School
College Not Joined
University Not Enrolled
Profiles YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

Did You Know?

  • Skeppy Wikipedia: His Wikipedia page does not exist which makes it difficult to find information related to his personal life.
  • He is active on Instagram with more than 150 thousand followers and his Twitter account has more than 183 thousand followers.


