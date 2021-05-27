Skeppy – Age, Height, Net Worth
Skeppy is an American YouTuber and streamer. Below are you can find information about Skeppy Age, Net Worth, Bio, Face Reveal, Wiki, Real Me, and so on.
Skeppy has gained millions of followers all over the world through his gaming videos on YouTube. He regularly posts videos related to the game, Minecraft, and challenges his viewers to do various things on the game.
Skeppy Age
Skeppy (born January 17, 2000) is 21 years old as of 2021. According to his birthday, his zodiac sign is Capricorn. So like all Capricorns, he seems to be intelligent, loyal, and discipline.
Biography: Family, Education
Zak Ahmed Johnson, celebrated by his online name Skeppy, was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. He has not made any information related to his family background public yet except the fact that he has an elder sister. He has kept his personal life separate from his online life including his educational background.
Skeppy Net Worth
The net worth of Skeppy is $2 million as of 2021. He has a large number of subscribers on YouTube so he earns a good amount of money through advertisements on his videos which have millions of views. He likewise earns a huge sum of money through the sale of his merchandise from his company, skeppyshop.com.
|Net Worth in 2021
|$2 million
|Annual Earnings
|$165 thousand
|Assets
|Will Update
Career Information
Skeppy began his YouTube career in the year 2015. He gradually began getting recognition for his Minecraft gaming videos which including his commentary. He also makes trolling videos of other gamers mostly of hackers that are loved by many of his fans. He has also collaborated with his friends and fellow gamers, a6d, and BadBoyHalo. His fans are also invited by him to do various things on the game and the winner is awarded a cash prize, depending on the challenge.
Skeppy initially posted videos on his channel without face reveal but later started to stream his gameplays which helped his fans to find out his real identity. After that, his fans were waiting for him to post any videos including the topic, real name, but Skeppy has not revealed most of the information related to his private life. His fans fancy his Minecraft streams which have helped him have a strong social media presence with more than 3.12 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.
Height and Weight
According to various sources, Skeppy stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall for his height and weighs around 60 kg. His good looks and adorable smile have helped him become a renowned social media personality with a tremendous fan following.
Is he dating anyone?
Skeppy has not been linked with any girl who can be called his girlfriend to the date. He seems to be single and waiting for the perfect partner to have a romantic relationship with. For now, he is more focused on improving his social media presence and obtain more and more fans.
Wife and Children
Skeppy is still unmarried and did not have any affairs till now. Similarly, he has not fathered any children. Once he marries and settles down, we will let you know about his wife and children.
Quick Wiki and Bio
|Basic Info
|Full Real Name
|Zak Ahmed Johnson
|Date of Birth
|January 17, 2000
|Age
|21 years old
|Birthday
|January 17
|Nick Name
|Skeppy
|Family Name
|Johnson
|Birth Place
|Columbus, Ohio
|Current Residence
|Texas
|Gender
|Male
|Profession
|YouTuber, Gamer, Streamer
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sun Sign
|Capricorn
|Awards
|Under Review
|Physical Stats
|Height in Feet
|5 feet and 7 inches
|Weight in Kg
|60 kg
|Height in Meter
|1.7 m
|Weight in Lbs
|132 lbs
|Measurement
|37-25-35
|Hair Color
|Black
|Eye Color
|Black
|Shoe Size (US)
|8
|Tattoo
|None
|Family
|Father
|Not Known
|Mother
|Not Mentioned
|Brother(s)
|No Brothers
|Sister(s)
|Name Not Made Public
|Grandfather
|Unavailable
|Grandmother
|Under Research
|Personal Life
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Girlfriend
|Single
|Wife
|Not Married Yet
|Son(s)
|No Sons
|Daughter(s)
|Not Gave Birth Yet
|Education
|Highest Qualification
|High School Degree
|High School
|Local High School
|College
|Not Joined
|University
|Not Enrolled
|Profiles
|YouTube, Instagram, Twitter
Did You Know?
- Skeppy Wikipedia: His Wikipedia page does not exist which makes it difficult to find information related to his personal life.
- He is active on Instagram with more than 150 thousand followers and his Twitter account has more than 183 thousand followers.
