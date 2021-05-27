Skeppy – Age, Height, Net Worth



Skeppy is an American YouTuber and streamer. Below are you can find information about Skeppy Age, Net Worth, Bio, Face Reveal, Wiki, Real Me, and so on.

Skeppy has gained millions of followers all over the world through his gaming videos on YouTube. He regularly posts videos related to the game, Minecraft, and challenges his viewers to do various things on the game.

Skeppy Age

Skeppy (born January 17, 2000) is 21 years old as of 2021. According to his birthday, his zodiac sign is Capricorn. So like all Capricorns, he seems to be intelligent, loyal, and discipline.

Biography: Family, Education

Zak Ahmed Johnson, celebrated by his online name Skeppy, was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio. He has not made any information related to his family background public yet except the fact that he has an elder sister. He has kept his personal life separate from his online life including his educational background.

Skeppy with his family

Skeppy Net Worth

The net worth of Skeppy is $2 million as of 2021. He has a large number of subscribers on YouTube so he earns a good amount of money through advertisements on his videos which have millions of views. He likewise earns a huge sum of money through the sale of his merchandise from his company, skeppyshop.com.

Net Worth in 2021 $2 million Annual Earnings $165 thousand Assets Will Update

Career Information

Skeppy began his YouTube career in the year 2015. He gradually began getting recognition for his Minecraft gaming videos which including his commentary. He also makes trolling videos of other gamers mostly of hackers that are loved by many of his fans. He has also collaborated with his friends and fellow gamers, a6d, and BadBoyHalo. His fans are also invited by him to do various things on the game and the winner is awarded a cash prize, depending on the challenge.

Skeppy initially posted videos on his channel without face reveal but later started to stream his gameplays which helped his fans to find out his real identity. After that, his fans were waiting for him to post any videos including the topic, real name, but Skeppy has not revealed most of the information related to his private life. His fans fancy his Minecraft streams which have helped him have a strong social media presence with more than 3.12 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Height and Weight

According to various sources, Skeppy stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall for his height and weighs around 60 kg. His good looks and adorable smile have helped him become a renowned social media personality with a tremendous fan following.

Is he dating anyone?

Skeppy has not been linked with any girl who can be called his girlfriend to the date. He seems to be single and waiting for the perfect partner to have a romantic relationship with. For now, he is more focused on improving his social media presence and obtain more and more fans.

Wife and Children

Skeppy is still unmarried and did not have any affairs till now. Similarly, he has not fathered any children. Once he marries and settles down, we will let you know about his wife and children.

Quick Wiki and Bio

Basic Info Full Real Name Zak Ahmed Johnson Date of Birth January 17, 2000 Age 21 years old Birthday January 17 Nick Name Skeppy Family Name Johnson Birth Place Columbus, Ohio Current Residence Texas Gender Male Profession YouTuber, Gamer, Streamer Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sun Sign Capricorn Awards Under Review Physical Stats Height in Feet 5 feet and 7 inches Weight in Kg 60 kg Height in Meter 1.7 m Weight in Lbs 132 lbs Measurement 37-25-35 Hair Color Black Eye Color Black Shoe Size (US) 8 Tattoo None Family Father Not Known Mother Not Mentioned Brother(s) No Brothers Sister(s) Name Not Made Public Grandfather Unavailable Grandmother Under Research Personal Life Marital Status Unmarried Girlfriend Single Wife Not Married Yet Son(s) No Sons Daughter(s) Not Gave Birth Yet Education Highest Qualification High School Degree High School Local High School College Not Joined University Not Enrolled Profiles YouTube, Instagram, Twitter

