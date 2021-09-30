Skin to Skin Touch Bombay High Court: Will the Bombay High Court’s ‘Skin to Skin Touch’ order be revoked? Supreme Court upholds Mumbai High Court order on ‘skin to skin touch’ The Supreme Court upheld the decision

Highlights The Supreme Court has upheld the verdict in the Skin to Skin Touch case

The parties concerned may submit written arguments within three days.

‘High court decision will set wrong precedent and be dangerous’

New Delhi

The apex court has reserved its order after hearing an appeal filed against the Mumbai High Court’s decision in the ‘Skin to Skin Touch’ case. The Attorney General has requested the Supreme Court to quash the Mumbai High Court’s decision in the skin-to-skin touch case. On the other hand, the National Commission for Women has also filed a separate petition challenging the decision of the Mumbai High Court.

The Bombay High Court had ruled that touching a minor’s underarms without taking off his clothes was not sexual harassment. Your decision states that as long as the skin is not in contact with the skin, it cannot be considered sexual abuse. A bench headed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court had on January 27 stayed the High Court order during the hearing of the appeal filed against the decision.

A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice UU Lalit upheld the verdict after hearing the case, saying the parties concerned could file written arguments in the matter within three days. During the hearing of the case on Thursday, the Maharashtra government, while arguing against the High Court decision, said that it too agrees with the Attorney General’s argument and presents the same argument.

Earlier, the Attorney General asked the Supreme Court to stay the decision of the Mumbai High Court which has made skin-to-skin contact mandatory for offenses under Poxo. The Attorney General has told the Supreme Court that the High Court’s decision would set the wrong precedent and be dangerous. He argued that skin-to-skin contact was not mandatory under the Poxo Act and the Attorney General approached the Supreme Court to set aside the Mumbai High Court’s decision.