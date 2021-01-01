Skipper Virat Kohli: ind vs eng: Virat Kohli hints at possible changes in the fourth Test, R Ashwin could get a chance to replace Ishant Sharma

Highlights India’s second innings was reduced to 278 runs

Cheteshwar Pujara top-scored with 91 runs

Robinson took 5 wickets in the second inning

New Delhi

Despite losing the Headingley Test against England, Indian captain Virat Kohli is not in favor of playing a loose batsman in the next match (India v England Test). Kohli has backed him to stay with 5 specialist bowlers in his playing XI.

India lost the third Test of the series by an innings and 76 runs at Leeds’ Headingley. With this victory, the host England team has drawn 1-1 in the five-match series.

The fourth Test of the series will be played at the Oval in London from September 2. Given the workload of the bowlers, Kohli has hinted at a change in the bowling department but has ruled out the possibility of adding an extra batsman to the playing XI. Ishant Sharma may have to sit out the fourth Test. R Ashwin could get a chance in the fourth Test.

At the post-match virtual press conference, when Virat was asked about the sixth batsman, he said, ‘I don’t believe in this balance and I never believed in him. Because either you can try to save the defeat or you can try to win. We have drawn many matches with many batsmen before.

Bad news for India ahead of the fourth Test, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja arrives at the hospital, learn full details

The Indian midfielder has flopped in the current series. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 91 in the second innings of the third Test but before that his bat was calm. Captain Virat has also failed to play a big game. Even the wicketkeeper is not performing as expected.

On the other hand, veteran Dilip Vengsarkar has advocated for the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI. Former captain Sunil Gavaskar was also seen singing Vengsarkar’s tune.

“If your first six batsmen (including the wicketkeeper) are not working, there is no guarantee that an extra batsman will save the match for you,” Kohli said. If you don’t have the ability or resources to take 20 wickets in a Test match, you’re already playing for two results and that’s not our way of playing.

Fans angry over poor performance start Shabh Pant’s class, Riddhiman Saha started trending on Twitter without playing

In the current series, the Indian team has played with four fast bowlers so far. Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj are consistently part of the playing XI. Ravindra Jadeja has got a chance as a spinner. In such a situation, considering the work stress, the change in bowling can be seen in the fourth Test.

On the bowling attack, Kohli said, “It is almost certain that the bowling attack will happen. This is a logical and sensible thing. We don’t want to put so much pressure on the bowlers that they get injured. We talk to everyone. He can’t expect to play four Tests in a row in such a short period of time. So we will figure out who needs a break before the 5th Test.

