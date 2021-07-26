Skipping the Olympics Is ‘Not an Option’ for Many Advertisers

The Olympics have long been an almost ideal forum for businesses looking to promote themselves, with plenty of opportunities for brands to nestle advertisements among pageantry and wellness stories about athletes overcoming adversity – all of it. for less than the price of a Super Bowl commercial.

But now, as around 11,000 competitors from more than 200 countries gather in Tokyo as the coronavirus pandemic persists, Olympic advertisers are worried about the more than $ 1 billion they have spent running ads. on NBC and its Peacock streaming platform.

Calls for the cancellation of the more than $ 15.4 billion extravagance have intensified as more athletes test positive for Covid-19. The event is also deeply unpopular with Japanese citizens and many public health experts, who fear a large-scale event. And there will be no spectators in the stands.

“The Olympics are already damaged property,” said Jules Boykoff, former Olympic football player and sports policy expert at the University of the Pacific. “If this situation in Japan quickly goes south, then we could see abrupt changes in the way deals are made and the willingness of multinational companies to get involved.”