SKM accepts Center proposal on farmers demands Says Will meet at 12 noon tomorrow

The United Kisan Morcha said on Wednesday that the government’s new proposal has been agreed upon, and is now awaiting a formal communication from the Centre. After the meeting of the front, farmer leader Yudhveer Singh said that the ball is in the government’s court, the final decision will be taken tomorrow. A five-member committee set up by the United Kisan Morcha (SKM) to interact with the government on Wednesday said it has received a fresh draft proposal from the Center and is hopeful of a solution.

However, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said that no decision has been taken on ending the agitation, but there will be another meeting tomorrow (December 9). Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders have been demanding a formal dialogue from the government on ‘letterhead’. Farmer leader and SKM core committee member Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that the draft of the proposal received earlier from the Central Government regarding the pending demands was not acceptable, after which the Center has sent a fresh draft of the proposal on Wednesday. .

In a press conference after the meeting of the SKM core committee, Chadhuni said that we agree with the government regarding our demands. After tomorrow’s meeting, we will take a decision on suspending the agitation. No decision has yet been taken regarding withdrawing the agitation. SKM will have another meeting tomorrow (Thursday) at 12 noon.

The SKM, which is leading the farmers’ movement, said in a statement that a consensus has been reached on the central government’s draft regarding the demands of the farmers.

The SKM said in a statement, “A consensus has been reached on the latest proposal of the government. Now a formal communication is awaited on the government’s letterhead. SKM will meet again tomorrow at 12 noon at Singhu border, after that a formal decision will be taken regarding raising the front.