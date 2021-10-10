SKM demands removal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra: Lakhimpur violence: SKM demands removal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra by October 11.

The United Farmers Front (SKM) on Sunday warned the Center and the Uttar Pradesh government. In the Lakhimpur violence case, Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra has been asked to be removed and arrested by October 11. Otherwise, the protest will start in stages.Earlier, SKM had said that the government has till October 11 to take action against Mishra. If this does not happen, the Morcha will start staged protests against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

SKM, an association of 40 farmers’ organizations protesting against the Centre’s three controversial agricultural laws, said, “Ajay Mishra is a minister in the central government, so justice is clearly being compromised.

“SKM has warned the Center and the Uttar Pradesh government that the October 11 deadline is coming to an end.” Ajay Mishra is awaiting arrest and remand along with all the convicts in the Lakhimpur case.

Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son was arrested late on Saturday night in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. He has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. He is being kept in a separate barrack of Lakhimpur Kheri District Jail. Officials made the announcement on Sunday.