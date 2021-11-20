SKM to farmers- Farmers increased the difficulties of the government, SKM issued a decree for 26, Darshanpal said, issues other than agricultural laws, the government should discuss

The Morcha welcomed the prime minister’s decision, but said it would wait for the announcement to take effect through parliamentary procedures. SKM, the main organization of forty farmers’ unions, said in a statement that the struggle would continue to ensure that all the demands of the protesting farmers were met.

By announcing the return of all the three agricultural laws, the Modi government must have understood that now the trouble has been got rid of, but it does not seem to be happening. On the first anniversary of the farmers’ movement, the United Kisan Morcha has issued a decree that farmers should gather in large numbers at all the protest sites. At the same time, farmer leader Darshan Pal said that there are many issues beyond agricultural laws. The government will have to take the initiative to discuss all these.

Farmer leaders said that a final decision on the future of the movement and the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP) would be taken in the meeting of the Morcha at the Singhu border picket site on Sunday. The farmers’ organization said that on the first anniversary of the movement, parades of tractors and bullock carts would be organized in other states. The Morcha said that on the completion of one year on November 26 in different states away from Delhi, there will be tractor and bullock cart parades along with other demonstrations in the capitals. The organization says that the Prime Minister announced the withdrawal of the laws, but he remained silent on other demands.

The Morcha said that so far more than 670 farmers have been martyred in the farmers’ movement. The government did not even accept their sacrifice. The families of these martyrs should be supported with compensation and employment opportunities. These martyrs deserve tribute in the Parliament session and a memorial should be built in their name. The SKM says that cases registered for entrapment of thousands of farmers in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh and elsewhere should be withdrawn unconditionally. It also said that during the Parliament session starting from November 29, 500 protesters will march peacefully to Parliament on tractor trolleys every day.

The Morcha also indicated that the agitation would continue to demand the statutory guarantee of MSP and the withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill. The Morcha has also appealed to the farmers to attend the Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat in “large” numbers on November 22. It should be noted that thousands of farmers on the borders of the national capital, especially from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting since November 26 last year demanding the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws.