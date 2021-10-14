Skoda Auto launched in India, Price starts at Rs.11.99 Lakh Skoda Rapid Matte Edition Launched in India, Know about it’s Price, Features and Specifications Start

Czech Republic car maker Skoda Auto on Monday introduced limited edition of its mid-size sedan Rapid in India with prices starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Auto India said in a statement that the Rapid Matte variant will be available in Carbon Steel Matte color and will be powered by a one-litre petrol engine with automatic and manual transmission options. The manual transmission variant is priced at Rs 11.99 lakh, while the automatic transmission variant is priced at Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jack Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said that since its launch in 2011, Rapid has been successful in India with over one lakh customers. It is very much liked by the car lovers across the country. Taking this success forward, the company is delighted to introduce the Rapid Matte variant in India, he added.

According to the report of auto website ‘Rushlane’ which covers cars and bikes, the only major addition to this vehicle’s features is a reverse parking camera. Rest of the features will remain the same as the top-spec Monte Carlo trim, which includes 8-inch Android touchscreen infotainment unit, auto climate control, power adjusting and folding mirrors, auto headlamps and wipers, LED DRLs with projector lighting and power windows with a .

Apart from this, safety has been taken care of by four airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, ESC and hill-hold function in the automatic transmission variants. Mechanically, the matte version of the Rapide will be similar to the standard version of the sedan.

The vehicle will be powered by a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine that makes 109 Bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. This unit is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

By the way, Skoda is gearing up to launch a new sedan, which will sit above the Rapide and below the Octavia. He is expected to arrive at the end of this year. At present, Skoda has four models in India, which are New Kushak, Rapid 1.0 TSI, New Octavia and New Superb. (with PTI-language inputs)