Skoda Kodiaq Facelift will be launched on this day, will get many premium features like panoramic sunroof and 9 airbags

The facelift avatar of Skoda Kodiaq is going to be launched soon, but before that you should know the complete details of the features and specifications of this SUV.

Seeing the bumper success of Skoda Kushaq in India, Skoda is going to re-launch its SUV in India with a new avatar which the company had discontinued two years ago.

According to reports, Skoda has prepared a facelift version of its popular SUV Kodiaq and it will be launched in India on January 10.

After its launch on January 10, Skoda will be able to start the deliveries of this SUV from January 14 but according to media reports, some Skoda dealerships have also started booking it unofficially.

The company has also made a lot of changes in its design by making the engine of this SUV as per BS6 standards, in which a new front has been given in which a new grille has been given which makes this SUV more attractive.

Apart from this, it is being given a new design bonnet and LED headlamp and tail lamp with a new design, the company has not made much changes in its roof and side line, in which its roof is anti-air as before. has gone.

Apart from this, talking about the side profile, the company has made a slight graphic change on its side and to make the SUV more attractive, new style alloy wheels have been installed in it.

Talking about the engine and power of Skoda Kodiaq, the company is going to give a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine in it, this four-cylinder engine can generate 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of peak torque, and 7-speed automatic transmission is given with this engine. Will go

Talking about the features given in the Skoda Kodiaq, the company is offering an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, along with a 10.25-inch full digital instrument cluster.

Apart from this, features like steering wheel with audio mounted and calling control, automatic climate control with three zones, panoramic sunroof are being provided.

Talking about the safety features of the car, according to the reports, the company is going to provide 9 airbags in it, with which features like emergency braking, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensor with camera can be given.