Skoda mid-size sedan Slavia unveiled Book just Rs 11 000

Skoda India has unveiled its new mid-size sedan Slavia. The company has provided this sedan car with 5 color options. If you also want to become the owner of this sedan. So you can book it through both online and offline mode for a token amount of Rs.11 thousand only. Let us tell you that Skoda India has given many such features in the new Slavia sedan car. Which makes the Slavia different among the cars of this segment. Let us know what is going to be special for you in Skoda Slavia.

Skoda Slavia will be available in three variants – Skoda India has introduced the Slavia in three variants Skoda Slavia Active, Skoda Slavia Ambition and Skoda Slavia Style. Let us tell you that this car has been prepared by the company on the MQB A0 IN platform. On the other hand, this sedan car has 16-inch alloy wheels, vertical chrome front grille, L-shaped headlights and bumpers with wide air inlets.

Features of Skoda Slavia – This sedan car has many standard and safety features including touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, auto headlamps, 6 speakers of premium company, 6 airbags, cruise control, rear parking camera.

Engine of Skoda Slavia – Skoda India has unveiled the Slavia sedan in two engine options. In which first you will get 1.0 liter 3 cylinder TSI petrol engine. Which generates power of 115 bhp. On the other hand, you will get 1.5 liter 4 cylinder TSI engine in the second option. Which generates 150bhp power and 250Nm torque. You will get 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox with both the engine options of the Skoda Slavia.

Skoda Slavia will compete with these cars – Skoda India has developed the Slavia keeping in mind the needs of the Indian customer. At the same time, this sedan car will compete with cars like Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Hyundai City in the market. At the same time, the company has not yet disclosed its price.