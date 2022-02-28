Skoda Slavia premium sedan launched in India, know every little detail from its price to features

Skoda Slavia is a premium sedan launched in the sedan segment, which the company has launched with three variants, know its full details.

Another new sedan has been entered in the sedan segment of the car sector in India, which has been launched by the car manufacturer Skoda and it has been named Skoda Slavia. Skoda has launched this car with three variants in which the first is Active and the second Ambition. And the third variant styling has been given.

Skoda has given a 1.0-litre TSI engine in this premium sedan. This three-cylinder engine generates 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of peak torque, which will be mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed converter automatic transmission.

Talking about the features of the Skoda Slavia, the company has given a 10-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, which also supports the Skoda Connect app, along with an eight-inch digital instrument cluster.

Talking about the safety features of Skoda Slavia, it has been given 6 airbags, anti-lock braking system, electric brake force, distribution, traction control, hill hold control besides many other features.

Skoda has launched this car in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 10.69 lakh, in which the price of its three variants is different.

Prior to this, the starting price of the Active variant has been fixed at Rs 10,69,000 (ex-showroom), the starting price of the Ambition variant is Rs 12,39,000 (ex-showroom) and the starting price of the Style variant has been fixed at Rs 13,99,000.

Skoda has also made an attractive offer on this sedan car in which Skoda will offer a four-year maintenance package to the buyer of the Slavia and the most important thing about this package is that the maintenance cost of the car will come to just 0.46 paise per kilometer.

Spare parts, engine oil and labor cost have been added to this maintenance package available on Skoda Slavia, after which the price of this package has been fixed at Rs 24,999.

Let us tell you that even before the launch of this car, the company had taken it to Skoda dealerships across the country, due to which the company has received more than 4 thousand pre-bookings of this car.