Skoda will present the facelift version of Karoq SUV on this day, know what could be the features and specifications

Skoda is about to launch the facelift version of its SUV Karoq, but before that you can know here the complete details of the expected features and specifications of this SUV.

Vehicle manufacturer Skoda is going to launch the facelift version of its popular SUV Karoq very soon.

Skoda is going to present this new SUV in the global market on November 30, but before presenting this SUV, the company had made its photo public.

If you are also planning to buy a premium car, then know here the complete details of the possible features and specifications of this car.

The photo released by the company is a design sketch, which gives a lot of information about the exterior of this SUV.

The company has given the facelift variant of this Karoq SUV a brand new front fascia, completely redesigned alloy wheels, redesigned tail lamps, and a more spacious cabin than before.

Apart from this, the company has increased the width of the front grille of this SUV more than before, which is giving it a premium look.

Along with this, the company has made the headlights of this SUV a more sleek design than the current car.

Talking about the interior and features of this SUV, the company has significantly increased the cabin space and boot space, making it different from the old SUV.

Talking about the features, according to media reports, this SUV has been given a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android connectivity.

Apart from this, features like Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Panoramic Sunroof, Keep Lane Assist, Hill Hold, Hill Assistance can be given in the SUV.

Talking about the safety features of the SUV, features like seat belt reminder, corner braking, ABS, EBD, dual airbags on the front seat can be given in it.

Talking about the engine and power of the Karoq facelift version, according to media reports, the TSI petrol engine with 1.4 liter capacity can be given in this SUV.

The company has not yet made any announcement about when this SUV was launched in India, but it is believed that the company can present it in India in the first quarter of 2022.

After its launch in India, it is expected to compete with Hyundai Creta, New Generation Scorpio, Mahindra XUV700.