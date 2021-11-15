Skoda’s premium sedan will be launched in India on this day to compete with Honda City and Hyundai Verna

Skoda is going to launch a premium sedan car very soon in the car sector of India, which will compete with Honda City and Hyundai Verna, know the details of features and specifications here.

Seeing the success of Skoda Kushak, the company is going to launch another premium sedan car in India named Skoda Slavia on 18th November.

The company has been giving updates from time to time regarding this car, in which this final update has been given by the company regarding the launch.

Earlier, while showing a glimpse of the interior of this car, the company had also shown a glimpse of its exterior design, after which the news of this car started in the media.

In the Skoda Slavia, the company has given a new and aggressively designed front sloping down which gives the look and feel of the premium car.

In this car, L-shaped headlamps have been given with DRL technology, with which features like dual tone, and five spoke alloy wheels have been given to the car.

According to the information received from the company, this car has been made at the plant located in Pune, Maharashtra, in which the latest MQB-AO-IN platform has been used to make it.

Talking about the engine of Skoda Slavia, according to media reports, the company can give the same engine which is given in Skoda Kushak with slight changes in this car.

,read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Strong Mileage in Low Budget, read full details from price to features)

According to reports, the company is going to offer two engine options in this car, in which the first engine is 1.0 liter TSI petrol engine and the second engine will be 1.5 liter TSI petrol engine.

(Also Read – These Top 3 Sunroof Cars Come In The Mid Range With Premium Features, Know Price And Full Details Of Features)

Talking about its first engine, then this 1.0 liter engine will generate 114 hp power and 178 Nm peak torque. On the other hand, its second 1.5 liter engine will generate 148 hp power and 250 Nm peak torque and with both these engines, the company can offer the option of 6 speed manual and 7 speed AMT transmission.

The company has not made any disclosure about the price of this car, but according to experts, Skoda can launch this car in the Indian market with an initial price of Rs 10 to 14 lakhs.

After its launch in India on November 18, this car is expected to compete directly with premium sedans like Honda City and Hyundai Verna.