Skye Wheatley strips down to a lavender bra and panties three weeks after giving birth

Large Brother star Skye Wheatley gave birth to her second son Bear simply three weeks in the past.

And on Tuesday, the 27-year-old regarded pleases as punch along with her unbelievable post-baby physique whereas standing within the rest room.

Skye showcased her post-baby curves in a skimpy lavender bra and panties set on Instagram as she took the raunchy selfie.

The blonde bombshell frivolously touched her panties as she gazed on the mirror whereas holding up her telephone.

‘At the moment sporting this UNDER a few layers,’ she wrote below the snap, earlier than lamenting the current chilly snap.

‘Who sleeps of their bra and underwear even when it is freezing? I’ve had to sleep with a jumper on for after I stand up to breast feed Bearzie and I am not loving it.’

Skye has actually not been shy recently. On Saturday she confirmed off her ‘saggy’ pores and skin in a beautiful underwear-clad photograph.

Within the picture, Skye wears a black bra and underwear set, her tummy on show, and informed her followers that her pores and skin hadn’t bounced again from her being pregnant.

‘Feminine physique although. Who needs a actual tummy replace, my pores and skin was majorly stretched this time round and the saggy pores and skin is actual!’ she wrote.

‘I have been maintaining a strict skincare routine to assist the pores and skin get well’ Skye added.

The previous actuality stat gave birth to her second baby with companion Lachlan Waugh, a child boy named Bear, on April 23.

In a YouTube video, which additionally featured footage of her labour, Skye introduced her kid’s title: Bear West Waugh.

She revealed that quite than copying the Kardashians, the center title West was truly impressed by an ex-boyfriend.

‘I actually just like the title West and was going to use it as a first title, not due to the Kardashians or Kanye West,’ she defined.

‘My first boyfriend I dated in highschool, his final title was West additionally. That is how I grew to love the title truly.’

Skye added that she and Lachlan ‘fell in love’ with the title Bear.

Skye rose to fame on Large Brother Australia in 2014 and started courting Lachlan in 2017. In addition they share two-year-old son Forest.