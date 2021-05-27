Skylord’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more in May 2021

Abhiyuday Mishra, popularly is believed as Skylord, is an Indian Free Fire yelp creator for World Esports. He at present has 1.1 million subscribers and 62.94 million views combined on YouTube.

Skylord has amassed 60okay subscribers and 9.59 million views in the closing 30 days.

Seek for this put up on Instagram A put up shared by SKYLORD || Abhiyuday Mishra (@iamskylord69)

This textual content takes a study Skylord’s Free Fire ID, stats, and numerous data as of May perchance effectively moreover 2021.

Skylord’s Free Fire ID and stats

Skylord’s Free Fire ID is 77985476.

Lifetime stats

Skylord’s lifetime stats

Skylord has performed 12485 squad video games and has triumphed in 6043 of them, making his seize price 48.40%. He racked up 41108 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 6.38 in this mode.

When it includes the duo mode, the YouTuber has performed 712 fits and has obtained on 176 events, declaring a seize price of 24.71%. With 2182 frags in these fits, he has a Okay/D ratio of 4.07.

Skylord has moreover performed 671 solo video games and has secured 123 victories, translating to a seize price of 18.33%. He has 2268 kills at a Okay/D ratio of 4.14 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Skylord’s ranked stats

Skylord has performed 1191 squad fits in the silent ranked season and has emerged victorious in 792 of them, declaring a seize price of 66.49%. He has 4506 kills in these fits, with a Okay/D ratio of 11.29.

The yelp creator has moreover performed 23 ranked duo video games and has 9 Booyahs to his title, translating to a seize price of 39.13%. With a Okay/D ratio of 5.14, he has 72 frags in this mode.

Skylord is however to play a recreation in the ranked solo mode this season.

Expose: The stats listed proper right here had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re area to alternate as a result of the yelp creator continues to play more video games in Free Fire.

Skylord’s YouTube channel

The primary video on Skylord’s YouTube channel grew to become posted in September 2020. He has since uploaded 81 movies. As talked about above, he has 1.1 million subscribers and 62.94 million views on the channel.

Readers can click on proper right here to debate over with Skylord’s YouTube channel.

Skylord’s social media handles

Listed proper listed here are the hyperlinks to Skylord’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click on proper right here

Twitter: Click on proper right here

Fb: Click on proper right here

Discord server: Click on proper right here

