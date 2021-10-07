Sky’s new Glass TVs skip the satellite dish for Wi-Fi

British satellite broadcaster Sky is moving away from the satellite dishes that have defined its TV service for decades. Sky Glass is launching today, an ambitious effort to sell television sets that stream Sky TV content directly over Wi-Fi to consumers. There’s no external box, no satellite dish, and no need for a soundbar. Sky calls the all-in-one TVs “no fuss.”

Sky Glass TVs will be available in three sizes: 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. Each 4K TV will stream Sky’s TV channels, and integrates into voice control (Hello Sky) and 21 apps for accessing additional content like Netflix, Spotify, or Disney Plus. Sky hasn’t named the TV maker it’s partnered with yet, but full specifications include a UHD quantum dot display, support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, three HDMI 2.1 ports and a single USB-C port. Ports are included. Rather, the Chubby TV fits six speakers for up to 215W of Dolby Atmos surround sound: 3 outward firing speakers, 2 upwards, and 1 central subwoofer. There will also be five color options: white, pink, green, blue and black.

The price of Sky Glass TV is designed to be baked into a monthly subscription to Sky’s TV service, known as Sky Ultimate TV, but if you want to lower the monthly cost you can opt for the TV upfront. can also pay. Sky Ultimate TV includes access to Netflix and some basic Sky channels, but Sky Sports and Sky Cinema are separate add-ons. What you pay will depend on the size of the TV and whether or not you want to spread the pay.

The smallest 43-inch model is £649 upfront, or you can spread payments over 48 months at £13 per month, or £26 per month over 24 months. The 55-inch model works out to £849 upfront, or £17 per month in 48 months, and £34 per month over 24 months. The largest 65-inch Sky Glass TV is £1,049 upfront, or £21 per month over 48 months, and £42 per month over 24 months.

This means the cheapest option for Sky Glass TV is £39 per month for the smaller 43-inch model, unless you are willing to pay for it upfront and pay a £26 per month subscription separately. Sky has full pricing options here.

Sky is also offering Sky Stream Packs at £50 each in advance, which you can use to stream Sky content to an existing TV in other rooms of your home. It seems that these are only offered as add-ons, much like Sky’s multiscreen offering, so you can’t buy a Sky Stream puck without a Sky Glass TV. Sky Steam Pucks will also require a £10 monthly subscription.

Sky describes its new Glass TVs as a “voice-first” platform, so while there’s a separate remote, the company is pushing voice commands further than ever. “Hello Sky” activates Sky’s voice commands like a digital assistant, and you can use it to switch HDMI ports by saying “Sky, Xbox” to switch to Xbox console if one is connected. will be able

While Sky detailed its hardware today, we’re still waiting to hear more about how the company is streaming its content across the web. TV providers have struggled to stream live TV over the Internet without delay, which is especially annoying when you’re watching live sports and neighbors cheer or scores on Twitter before you’re on your screen. lets see.

Sky says you’ll need a minimum of 10 Mbps to stream HD content through Sky Glass TV, or 25 Mbps for 4K. This is similar to the minimum for Netflix, but Sky hasn’t detailed what bitrate and streaming protocol it’s using yet.

Sky is giving more details about its Sky Glass TV and streaming service during an event in London this morning, so we’ll update you accordingly as we learn more.