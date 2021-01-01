sl win OD series: Newcomer Mahesh Thiksha takes 4 wickets as Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 78 runs in the third ODI, winning the series 18 months later

Highlights Hosts Sri Lanka won the first ODI by 14 runs

South Africa won the second ODI by 67 runs

Now both the teams will play T20 series

Colombo

Sri Lanka defeated South Africa (Sri Lanka v South Africa 3rd ODI) by 78 runs in the third and final ODI due to the brilliant performance of the bowlers led by newcomer Mahish Thikshana. The hosts also won the three-match series 2-1.

This is Sri Lanka’s first ODI series win in the last 18 months. Earlier, the host team had last won the ODI series in February 2020. Chasing Sri Lanka’s target of 204, South Africa were bowled out for 125 in 30 overs.

For the visiting protein, wicketkeeper Henrik Klaassen top-scored with 22, while openers Janeman Malan and George Linde contributed 18 runs each. Captain Keshav Maharaj was dismissed for 15 runs.

For Sri Lanka, Thikshan took 4/37 in 10 overs, while Dusmantha Chamira and Vanindu Hasaranga took two wickets each. Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Dashun Shanaka won the toss and elected to bat first.

Sri Lanka’s Charit Aslanka scored 47 while Dhananjay de Silva was dismissed for 31. Chamira contributed 29 runs. Kamindu Mendis and Chamika Karunaratne scored 16-16. From South Africa, Keshav Maharaj took three wickets while George Linde and Tabrez Shamsi took two wickets each.

Chamira was named Man of the Match and Charit Aslanka was named Man of the Series. Sri Lanka won the first ODI by 14 runs while South Africa made a comeback after winning the second ODI by 67 runs.