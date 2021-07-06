Slack 21.06.30.0 APK for Android – Download



Slack is a new one of a kind app that allows team communications and collaborations in one place. This way many people can efficiently do their work whether they belong to a large enterprise or a small personal business. It is available on the mobile android devices so with this any business owner can access his team and their work, no matter they are on the office or on the go.

Uses for Slack:

Following are few of the amazing uses of Slack.

Communicate with their team efficiently. Also organize conversations in topics, projects or any other way.

Call and send messages to a member of their team.

Share documents for collaboration with other users for better communication with your team.

Use slack on desktop by visiting https://slack.com.

The app can easily be integrated in your other following apps.

Google Drive

Dropbox

Asana

Twitter

ZenDesk

Cons:

Users are not happy about the fact that the app’s creators have removed the “make Comment” feature.

App seems to crash on its own often as soon as they start it.