Slack’s newest feature will help me remember to pause notifications before calls



Slack has added a small however very welcome new feature: whenever you’re setting a standing, you’ll be able to examine a field in that very same menu to pause notifications for so long as that standing is up.

I found the checkbox on Thursday whereas making ready for an interview. After I do interviews or calls, I like to set a standing to inform my colleagues what I’m up to after which flip off Slack notifications so I’m not distracted by pings or mentions. Beforehand, although, pausing notifications required clicking right into a second menu — and I’d generally neglect to flip them off. This new checkbox has the advantage of saving me a little bit of time and serving to me remember to pause notifications after I want to.

Slack tells GadgetClock that this feature is rolling out now, so that you may not have it simply but. If you need to see if you happen to do, go to the “Set a standing” menu, sort one thing within the “What’s your standing?” area, after which look below the “Clear after:” menu. It’s best to see a checkbox titled “Pause notifications.” Verify that, and whenever you save your standing, you gained’t get notifications whereas the standing is stay.

There’s been a good quantity of Slack information throughout the final day or so. Earlier on Thursday, Slack had an outage that lasted for greater than an hour. And on Wednesday, Slack launched a pronouns area for profiles.