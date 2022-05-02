Slain NYC Chinese food deliveryman linked to customer angry over not getting enough duck sauce: report



An angry customer seeking the murder of a Chinese food delivery worker in New York City had an ongoing dispute with his restaurant where he harassed employees for months and complained of not getting enough duck sauce with his order, according to media reports.

The New York Post reports that the fatal shots fired by 45-year-old Zhiwen Yan on Saturday may have been linked to an unidentified customer and a long-running beef at the Great Wall restaurant in Queens’ Forest Hills. Restaurant workers say the 50-year-old customer harassed workers a few months before the murder.

The restaurant manager, Kai Young, told the Post that he first met a customer in November when he picked up his food order, grabbed a duck sauce from a self-serving station and left.

He then returned to complain, the report said.

“In November, he came to pick up his order. We brought duck sauce, serve it yourself,” Young, 53, told the newspaper through an interpreter. “He takes the whole thing. He takes his order and leaves. He comes back and says angrily, ‘I need more duck sauce.’ I say, ‘Okay, okay, it’s here. Help yourself,’ “

Young said he told the customer that the spice was free and he could take as much as he wanted. The customer complained that there were no sauce packets left and demanded a refund. The customer allegedly called the police, who tried unsuccessfully to return the money to Young.

A few weeks later, Young said the customer threatened him with a gun and cut off his car’s tires.

“It was a new car, a 2021 Honda CRV ৷ almost behind, [the] The tires have been cut three times. I start parking in front so I can see. We see him damage the car on January 28, and I come out and say, ‘No! No! ‘ And he pulled a gun on me! “He said.” I went back inside. I called the police, and they filled out the report. “

Employees, including Ian, wrestled the man on the ground during the shooting. Young said police were called several times about the customer, but no charges were filed against him.

Sui Chung, 70, a Great Wall employee, told the paper to deal with the customer.

“Sometimes, he would wait outside,” Chung said. “He would tell the boss and the delivery guy and a chef, ‘I miss you. I miss you.’ “

According to the New York Daily News, in one incident, Young pulled the man out of his car and took a picture of him and gave it to the police. Authorities tracked the Lexus car and identified the customer as someone with a criminal history and made at least 10 arrests, including one for armed robbery.

On Saturday, Ian was sitting on his scooter at a corner around 9:30 pm when police say a man came forward on foot and fired several shots. No arrests were made. The New York Post reports that eyewitnesses told police that a Lexus was seen fleeing the scene.

Police sources said in the post, the car of the customer in the description of the procession.

Ian is survived by his wife and three children. The Great Wall was closed on Monday, telling the Young Post that the restaurant would remain closed until Ian’s killer was caught.

“I keep crying,” his widow Eva Zhao told the Daily News. “He explained everything to me. He took good care of me and my family.”

The NYPD declined to comment on the cause of the shooting or the identity of the suspect. Gadget Clock also reached out to Ian’s family and the Great Wall restaurant.

