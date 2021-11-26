Slain Woman Had Begged Apartment Complex to Change Locks, Lawsuit Claims

Fearing her husband would come to her apartment and hurt her children, Ruth Esther Reyes de Severino “pleaded” with the manager of Pence Grove Gardens in Salem County, NJ, to change the door lock after a temporary restraining order was issued against him. According to a lawsuit filed by her family in January 2020.

She asked at least five times the next week, her family lawyer said, but nothing happened.

On February 5, 2020, Ms. Reyes de Severino’s ex-husband, Eugenio Severino, 54, opened the door of Unit 47 with a key, entered with a knife, and, according to authorities, fatally stabbed her and her two children. He then hung himself in a nearby garden.

Ms. Reyes de Severino’s family filed a lawsuit in Salem County Superior Court last month, claiming that apartment operators should have done more to prevent the death of Ms. Reyes de Severino, 30, and their son, 5-year-old Uriani. , And Yuri, 2.