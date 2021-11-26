Slain Woman Had Begged Apartment Complex to Change Locks, Lawsuit Claims
Fearing her husband would come to her apartment and hurt her children, Ruth Esther Reyes de Severino “pleaded” with the manager of Pence Grove Gardens in Salem County, NJ, to change the door lock after a temporary restraining order was issued against him. According to a lawsuit filed by her family in January 2020.
She asked at least five times the next week, her family lawyer said, but nothing happened.
On February 5, 2020, Ms. Reyes de Severino’s ex-husband, Eugenio Severino, 54, opened the door of Unit 47 with a key, entered with a knife, and, according to authorities, fatally stabbed her and her two children. He then hung himself in a nearby garden.
Ms. Reyes de Severino’s family filed a lawsuit in Salem County Superior Court last month, claiming that apartment operators should have done more to prevent the death of Ms. Reyes de Severino, 30, and their son, 5-year-old Uriani. , And Yuri, 2.
The lawsuit alleges negligence, wrongful death, breach of contract and negligent appointment and maintenance. The family is seeking compensation and punitive damages, as well as a ठेव 1,207 security deposit paid for the unit.
Defendant in the lawsuit – Pence Grove Apartments; Pence Grove Gardens; Massachusetts-based housing management resources; And Roger J. Gendron – Wednesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ms. Reyes de Severino’s family lawyer, Samuel D. Jackson said in an interview on Wednesday, “Domestic violence is a serious problem that deserves our attention, but it’s about the negligence of the landlord in the apartment complex. . ”
News of family deaths underscores the limitations of restraining orders, which experts say may be effective but may not completely prevent domestic violence.
“This case is horrific,” Jacqueline Campbell, a professor of nursing at Johns Hopkins University whose research focuses on domestic violence, said in an interview Wednesday.
She added that the case was “particularly tragic” because New Jersey had implemented a number of services and programs to curb domestic violence, with some research showing that there has been a worldwide increase in epidemics.
Ms Reyes de Severino and Mr Severino’s marriage “soured” in January 2020, according to her family lawsuit, “for unknown reasons”. Around that time, Mr. Severino “threatened to kill” his wife “on several occasions.”
She threw him out of the apartment, where their children were also living. According to the claim, Shri. Severino was not listed as a tenant – only Ms. Reyes de Severino’s signature is on the lease.
“I don’t know if his name was leased before,” Mr Jackson said. “But the lease that was applied at the time she requested a change of lock, and which was applicable at the time of the tragic murder, did not include her husband’s name.”
The lawsuit alleges that the apartment operator failed to comply with a Salem County ordinance passed in 2019 that required all apartment complexes to have security cameras and adequate lighting throughout the property.
Mr Jackson said the complex did not comply with the ordinance, but declined to specify how.
According to NJ.com, the ordinance was passed after the death of a man who was shot dead in Pence Grove Gardens because he tried to interfere in a dispute between two men.
Alexis Piquero, a criminologist at the University of Miami, said in an interview on Wednesday that the killing showed that “if someone is hurting someone, there is no restraining order.”
“You really rely on the preventive threat of that order to prevent someone from being harmed,” he said. Pikero said.
A multifaceted approach, using tools that help judges assess the threat of domestic violence and ensure that the victim is kept away and cared for, can also help prevent domestic violence, said Tony Troop, director of communications and development. . For Jane Doe Inc., Coalition Against Sexual Harassment.
“Such cases should not happen,” she said.
