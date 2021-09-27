‘Slave Play’ is returning to Broadway

“Slave Play,” the 12 Tony Award-nominated and provocative play but won none, will return to Broadway this fall.

Playwright, Jeremy O. Harris announced the plans just after midnight on Monday morning, about an hour after the awards ceremony closed at a party organized to commemorate “Slave Play” and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, an anti-racism group.

Harris was planning a comeback, win or lose. And he said on Twitter that he never expected to win.

“Slave Play has never won one of the major awards of any great voting body, but has changed a culture and inspired thousands of people who didn’t care about theater before,” he said. wrote on twitter. “I saw someone randomly reading a play in Slovenia. We have already won.”