‘Slave Play’ is returning to Broadway
“Slave Play,” the 12 Tony Award-nominated and provocative play but won none, will return to Broadway this fall.
Playwright, Jeremy O. Harris announced the plans just after midnight on Monday morning, about an hour after the awards ceremony closed at a party organized to commemorate “Slave Play” and the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, an anti-racism group.
Harris was planning a comeback, win or lose. And he said on Twitter that he never expected to win.
“Slave Play has never won one of the major awards of any great voting body, but has changed a culture and inspired thousands of people who didn’t care about theater before,” he said. wrote on twitter. “I saw someone randomly reading a play in Slovenia. We have already won.”
The play’s 12 nominations made it the most nominated play in history, and if it had won as Best Play, it would have become the first play by a black writer to claim a Tony since 1987. It lost to a wider play “The Inheritance”. by Matthew Lopez who explores gay life in the 21st century after AIDS; Lopez said she is the first Latino to win the award.
“Slave Play” envisions a radical form of role-playing for sexually frustrated interracial couples as a way of exploring the long-lasting effects of slavery in America.
“Slave Play” became the eighth play by a black writer to run on Broadway this season, a record number to date. It is one of several return engagements from shows whose runs ended before the pandemic, including “American Utopia,” “Freestyle Love Supreme,” “Springsteen on Broadway” and “Waitress.”
“Slave Play”, which had an off-Broadway run at the New York Theater Workshop, ran on Broadway from September 10, 2019 to January 19, 2020. It didn’t offset its capitalization costs, but it’s not uncommon for plays.
Producers said the comeback engagement will take place at the August Wilson Theatre, and will run from November 23 to January 23. They then plan to move the production to Los Angeles for a run at the Center Theater Group.
The Broadway run will again be directed by Robert O’Hara, and will feature an original cast including Etto Blankson-Wood, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sophia Lucio, Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. However, Joaquina Calucango will not rejoin the cast as Kanisha; She is starring in a new musical, “Paradise Square”, scheduled to begin previews in February, and will be replaced by Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, who previously played a developmental production at Yale.
The main producers are Greg Nobel and Jana Shea; Among other producers is actor Jake Gyllenhaal. The producers pledged to provide 10,000 tickets for $39 each and to hold an invitation-only “Black Out” performance for Black audiences, as they did during the initial run.
