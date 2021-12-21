SLC Strict on cricketers fitness Salary deduct if Player not run 2 kilometers in 8 minute 10 second Sri Lanka board Will not tolerate lapses

Former captain Mahela Jayawardene has recently become the new consulting coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team. The team is expected to undergo many changes since his arrival. Jayawardene, the coach of Mumbai Indians in IPL, understands the new technology very well.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board has issued new guidelines regarding the fitness of its players. It has been said in the guidelines that if Sri Lankan cricketers are not able to complete the 2 kilometer run in 8 minutes 10 seconds, then their salary will be deducted.

Under the new guidelines, different parameters have been set for cricketers. In this, if the player completes the race in 8 minutes 10 seconds, then he will get full salary according to the contract. Such players will also be more likely to join the team.

Players who will take 8 minutes 10 seconds to 8 minutes 55 seconds to complete a distance of 2 km will be eligible for selection in the national team, but some percentage of their salary will be deducted. If a player takes more than 8 minutes 55 seconds to complete a 2 km run, he will not be included in the national team.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board earlier this year replaced the Yo-Yo test and introduced the 2km run test. The board then set a time limit of 8 minutes 35 seconds for the players to complete the 2 kilometer run.

However, following the advice of the Cricket Advisory Committee, it was increased to 8 minutes 55 seconds. Now tightening the fitness rule for the coming year, this time has been reduced to 8 minutes 10 seconds.

Regarding the new guidelines, Sri Lanka Selection Committee chairman Pramodya Wickremesinghe has said, “If a cricketer was running 2 km in 8 minutes 35 seconds in February this year, now he will have to complete this race in 8.10 seconds.” We want players to work hard on their fitness.

fitness test to be held on 7 january

The first fitness test of Sri Lankan players is to be held on January 7 under the supervision of Mahela Jayawardene. Pramodaya Wickremesinghe said, ‘Our aim is to caution the players about fitness. They have to be motivated to work hard. Now we will not tolerate any laxity in this matter.