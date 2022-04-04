World

Slight fall in Albany gas prices

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, April 4, GasBuddy reported a weekly update on Albany gas prices. All Albany-based data is from GasBuddy’s daily survey of 546 stations in Albany.

Average gas prices in Albany have fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.25/g Monday, April 4. Prices in Albany are 10.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.38/g higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.99/g Monday, April 4 while the most expensive was $4.55/g, a difference of 56.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state Monday, April 4 was $3.71/g while the highest was $5.40/g, a difference of $1.69/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17/g today. The national average is up 25.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.31/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average going back 10 years:

  • April 4, 2021: $2.87/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
  • April 4, 2020: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $1.90/g)
  • April 4, 2019: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)
  • April 4, 2018: $2.67/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
  • April 4, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)
  • April 4, 2016: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.06/g)
  • April 4, 2015: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)
  • April 4, 2014: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
  • April 4, 2013: $3.78/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)
  • April 4, 2012: $4.06/g (U.S. Average: $3.93/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

  • Waterbury- $3.96/g, down 26.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.22/g.
  • Hartford- $3.99/g, down 25.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.24/g.
  • Springfield- $4.05/g, down 5.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.10/g.

“Oil prices fell last week as Covid cases in China surged, prompting restrictions on movements and hurting oil demand. Meanwhile, President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. would be releasing 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused an even further decline in oil, leading gas prices in nearly all areas of the country to fall over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “So long as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel and there’s no escalations in Russia’s war on Ukraine, we may be poised to see gas prices decline again this week as the U.S. and other countries try to raise oil supply to tip prices lower.”

